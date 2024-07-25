Lumio Launches New Ride, Skate, Shred, Learn Digital Campaign at the ISTELive 24 Edtech Conference

The learning platform's new campaign connects board sports to active, engaged classroom learning.

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio by SMART Technologies, a cloud-based learning platform that makes learning fun and engaging on student devices, launched a new campaign at June's ISTELive Conference held in Denver. This adventure-focused marketing initiative showcases how Lumio fosters classroom engagement, providing an exciting world of fun activities and tools that level-up instruction for learners in the classroom (and beyond).

The Lumio team and the Lumio boards at the ISTELive 24 Edtech Conference.

For the campaign, Lumio - a brand from global EdTech leader SMART Technologies - worked with fellow Canadian companies West Coast Shapes Ukee Surfboards; TROUBL3 Skateboards, and Kindred Snowboards. This collaboration brought to life a Lumio-branded surfboard, skateboard and snowboard that represent how students connect best with their learning when it's active.

The campaign features a suite of creative content, including videos highlighting the creation of the boards, footage of the boards in action and more. Educators who engage on social media will receive free, ready-made Lumio lessons about surfboarding, skateboarding, and snowboarding to use with their students. As the campaign progresses, there will be opportunities for educators to join the ride by sharing their stories of learning board sports, and for students to participate in contests to win a branded board of their own.

"We're excited to launch this campaign, because it captures the moments when learning is truly fun and motivating," says Sarah Richards, Director of Marketing at SMART Technologies. "When you're learning to skateboard, you're focused, engaged and connected to the world around you. The energy of trying new things and getting better, and the joy of leveling up are what active learning is all about. That's the spark Lumio brings to students when they learn by doing, playing and working together. This campaign brings that joy of learning to life."

Lumio's web-based platform allows teachers to insert self-paced activities that are designed for student practice (just like board sports), create digital manipulatives, convert resources (such as PDFs or PowerPoint) into interactive activities, and more. All features are designed to be compatible with any interactive display or student device, meaning teachers can engage students anywhere. Lumio is all about letting students choose learning in a way that works for them. Whether that's discovering the law of motion through an individual skateboard activity, or a whole class whiteboard discussion on summer bucket list activities like surfing, or a group project on what it is like to have a career as a snowboarder.

"As a Canadian brand, we felt strongly about working with local businesses to build the Lumio surfboard, skateboard and snowboard," continued Sarah. "West Coast Shapes Ukee Surfboard, TROUBL3 Skateboards and Kindred Snowboards not only craft high-quality products; they give back to their communities by helping spread the love of their sports to new learners."

The Lumio surfboard, skateboard, and snowboard were on display at the Lumio booth at ISTELive, delighting visitors and engaging educators. Adding to the buzz, Lumio was honored with the Best in Show award at ISTELive. Discover more about the stories at the heart of this campaign at go.smarttech.com/anywhere.

