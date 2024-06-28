Lumio Proudly Takes Home Best of Show at ISTELive 2024

DENVER, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio by SMART Technologies , a leading web-based learning platform that effortlessly makes learning fun and engaging on student devices, is honored to announce they've been awarded this year's Best of Show award at the ISTELive 2024 Conference in Denver, Colorado.

The Tech & Learning Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful products and companies in the education sector and celebrate products and businesses that transform education in classrooms around the globe. Judged by some of the U.S.'s most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators, The Best of Show awards highlight exhibitors showcasing the greatest promise to the industry.

Lumio captivated ISTELive attendees with its dynamic approach, transforming learning into an active, engaging, and interactive experience. Educators were so impressed that many eagerly signed up to become Lumio Ambassadors on the spot. One teacher shared, "I wouldn't still be teaching if it wasn't for Lumio."

With Lumio, teachers can mix and match existing lesson content (PDF, PowerPoint, Google Slides, Canva, SMART Notebook) and add interactive elements like games, collaborative whiteboards, handouts, and assessments – all from a single tab. Teachers and students can use Lumio on any device with a browser, enabling student engagement anywhere, whether in the classroom or remotely.

"We are honored to be awarded Best of Show from Tech & Learning," said Dan McMahon, Dan McMahon, Lumio Vice President of Software. "Attending ISTELive in Denver reinforces that our efforts are truly transforming the lives of students and teachers. It's incredibly rewarding to see our hard work and dedication to education recognized in such a meaningful way."

Read more about Lumio on the Tech & Learning website, in their regular newsletter, and on their social media channels in the coming weeks. Also, discover how Lumio can make learning engaging between teachers and students at GoLumio.com .

About Lumio

Lumio is an easy-to-use, digital learning tool that lets teachers transform lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences to engage students on their devices, wherever they are. With countless ways for students to engage and drive their own learning, Lumio is a perfect fit for educators who are looking for ways to increase interactivity, collaboration, and game-based learning. To learn more, visit GoLumio.com .

