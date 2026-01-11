LUMISTAR Draws Record Crowds at CES 2026, Redefining the Future of Sports Training

AI Tennis System TERO and AI Basketball System CARRY Hailed as Game Changers by Athletes, Coaches, and Industry Leaders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMISTAR concluded its debut at CES 2026 with overwhelming attention from attendees, media, and industry professionals, as live demonstrations of its AI-powered tennis and basketball training systems consistently drew full crowds throughout the show.

Across multiple days of hands-on demonstrations, LUMISTAR's booth became a focal point for athletes, coaches, club operators, and sports technology experts—many describing the experience as a fundamental shift in how sports training can be delivered, measured, and scaled.

Tero and Carry at Lumistar CES

Visitors repeatedly referred to both systems as "game changers," citing their ability to actively participate in training rather than simply record outcomes.

A Break from Traditional Training Machines

For decades, sports training technology has been defined by repetition and static programming. Traditional ball machines execute pre-set drills. Wearables and video systems analyze performance after sessions conclude.

LUMISTAR's AI training systems challenge that model.

By combining real-time computer vision, adaptive decision-making, and on-court execution, both TERO (AI tennis training system) and CARRY (AI basketball training system) respond instantly to athlete behavior—adjusting difficulty, tempo, and training logic shot by shot.

Attendees noted that this shift transforms training from repetitive practice into an evolving dialogue between athlete and system, closely resembling real competitive environments.

From Data Collection to Data Retention and Action

One of the most frequently cited advantages by CES attendees was the systems' ability to turn raw performance data into immediately actionable training outcomes.

Unlike traditional solutions that generate fragmented or underutilized data, LUMISTAR's platform emphasizes:

Continuous data retention across sessions

Real-time performance interpretation

Clear visualization of progress and training efficiency

Coaches and athletes highlighted that this approach dramatically reduces wasted training time while accelerating skill acquisition—making every session measurable, comparable, and purpose-driven.

Strong Anticipation Ahead of Market Launch

Interest in the products extended well beyond the exhibition floor. Numerous professional coaches, training academies, and sports clubs expressed strong intent to adopt the systems upon release, citing their potential to redefine daily training routines and reduce reliance on constant human supervision.

"This is not an incremental improvement—it's a complete rethink of what training equipment should do," said one professional coach attending CES.

"For the first time, the machine is reacting to the athlete, not the other way around."

What's Next

Following its CES debut:

TERO , LUMISTAR's AI tennis training system, will open for pre-orders in March 2026 , with full market availability beginning in May 2026 .

, LUMISTAR's AI tennis training system, will open for pre-orders in , with full market availability beginning in . CARRY, the AI basketball training system, will launch via Kickstarter in Q2 2026.

LUMISTAR will continue private demonstrations and pilot programs with select training institutions worldwide ahead of commercial rollout. Please visit www.lumistar.ai for more details.

About LUMISTAR

LUMISTAR is a sports-focused AI company building intelligent training systems that actively engage with athletes in real time. By addressing the limitations of traditional training methods and static machines, LUMISTAR aims to increase training efficiency, deepen data retention, and make high-quality athletic development more accessible and sustainable.

