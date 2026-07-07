LUMISTAR Launches CARRY on Kickstarter, Introducing an AI-Powered Basketball Training System

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basketball, as one of the world's most widely played sports, continues to evolve across competition levels, participation scale, and training sophistication. From professional leagues to grassroots programs and individual players, the sport has developed into a global ecosystem that is constantly pushing performance boundaries.

In parallel, basketball training methodologies have evolved significantly, becoming more systematic, data-informed, and diverse. These advancements have played a key role in improving performance across all levels of the sport.

LUMISTAR CARRY

At the same time, improvements in training have further accelerated the development of basketball itself. As athletes train more efficiently and precisely, the game continues to advance in speed and complexity, forming a continuous cycle of mutual reinforcement between the sport and its training systems.

However, within this cycle lies a persistent structural constraint: unequal access to high-quality training resources and limited scalability of effective training environments.

In most real-world settings, sustained high-level training still depends heavily on external support, including coaches, rebound partners, and fully equipped facilities. As a result, training quality is often shaped by available resources rather than fully controlled by the individual.

This dependency creates a ceiling on training efficiency and accessibility, limiting the scalability of modern training methods and ultimately constraining the pace at which basketball training can evolve alongside the sport itself.

CARRY LAUNCHES ON KICKSTARTER

Against this backdrop, LUMISTAR today announced the official launch of CARRY on Kickstarter, marking the global debut of its AI-powered basketball training system.

CARRY is now live on Kickstarter with early-backer pricing starting at US$2,499, ahead of its planned retail price of US$4,999. Initial deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2026.

THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND CARRY

CARRY is designed to make high-intensity basketball training more accessible through real-time, vision-driven interaction.

Unlike traditional shooting machines that operate on fixed trajectories, CARRY integrates a quad-camera 4K vision system powered by a high-performance chip. This enables continuous tracking of player movement during training sessions, allowing the system to adjust passing direction and timing dynamically. It also responds to gesture-based inputs for drill control.

The system is designed to significantly increase training efficiency. According to LUMISTAR, completing 500 game-realistic shots can be reduced from approximately four hours in traditional setups to around 45 minutes using CARRY.

In addition, CARRY incorporates an AI Coach Report that processes more than 20 performance metrics, including shooting consistency, movement efficiency, release stability, and shot distribution patterns, translating them into structured feedback for skill development.

The system is portable and can be deployed in approximately 60 seconds, allowing structured training in a wide range of environments.

EARLY VALIDATION

CARRY underwent early testing with more than 300 users and professional athletes, including WNBA Champion Aerial Powers and former NBA player Derrick Brown, who provided feedback on its tracking and passing performance during training sessions.

The system made its public debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where live demonstrations attracted attention from attendees and media outlets including CNET, Tom's Guide, and FOX5 Las Vegas.

Following CES, LUMISTAR hosted a live on-court experience session in Los Angeles, where CARRY was tested in real training environments by basketball creators, coaches, and athletes.

Participants included NBA Skills Trainer Sean Marshall, former Drew League MVP Frank Nitty, and streetball legend Bone Collector.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Kickstarter campaign marks the first opportunity for basketball players and early adopters worldwide to access and support CARRY as it begins its global rollout.

LUMISTAR stated that it sees ongoing advancements in AI and robotics as contributing to new approaches in sports training, with the potential to expand access to structured practice for athletes at different levels.

Media Contact

Website: https://lumistar.ai/

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1596816961/lumistar-carry-ai-quad-camera-basketball-training-partner

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LUMISTAR