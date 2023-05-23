Lummus Acquires Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies from Siemens Energy

Acquisition expands Lummus' portfolio for sustainable, integrated water solutions that support petrochemical customers' waste reduction and efficiency goals

HOUSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement with Siemens Energy to acquire assets from their water solutions portfolio including intellectual property and copyrights, trade secrets, and research and development properties. The technologies address water and wastewater needs of the oil and gas industry using carbon adsorption, biological treatment and hydrothermal processes.

Lummus will acquire Siemens Energy's Zimpro® wet air oxidation technology and PACT® system, plus the associated intellectual property, lab equipment and associated assets. The technologies will expand Lummus' portfolio of sustainable and integrated offerings into the treatment of water and wastewater produced in petrochemical and refining facilities.

"Water and wastewater management in industrial complexes is critical for our customers who are looking for answers to improve energy efficiency, make their operations more sustainable, and comply with environmental regulations and standards," said Leon de Bruyn, President and CEO of Lummus Technology. "This acquisition adds to our growing integrated technology portfolio and provides yet another sustainable solution for our customers."

The Zimpro system addresses treatment of caustic waste from ethylene crackers, while the PACT process is an efficient wastewater treatment process designed to remove organic pollutants from industrial wastewater. Both processes offer several advantages over traditional treatment methods, including the conversion and destruction of elevated waste streams, while minimizing the generation of secondary waste streams.

The Zimpro and PACT technologies provide solutions for industrial wastewater treatment challenges, yield cleaner wastewater for reuse at industrial facilities and deliver a reliable water resource while reducing risk, carbon footprint and operating costs.

About Lummus Technology
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

