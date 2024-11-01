Lummus and Advanced Ionics Establish Partnership for Green Hydrogen

This partnership includes an investment from Lummus Venture Capital to accelerate the commercialization of Advanced Ionics' hydrogen electrolyzer technology and support the decarbonization efforts in the refining, gas processing and petrochemical industries. Lummus will also provide engineering services and supply proprietary equipment to create additional green hydrogen capacity for new builds and existing hydrogen users or producers.

"Lummus has a proven track record of serving as a launchpad for innovative technologies," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "With Advanced Ionics, we will leverage this experience to develop and deploy cost-efficient solutions that advance green hydrogen production and help decarbonize key sectors of the downstream energy industry."

"Water vapor electrolyzers address two of the biggest challenges to expanding green hydrogen production: capital costs and electricity requirements," said Chad Mason, CEO of Advanced Ionics. "Our partnership with Lummus Technology – and their additional investment – marks a pivotal next step in accelerating the commercialization of technology, which was purpose-built for decarbonizing heavy industry."

By harnessing waste heat and low-cost clean electricity, Advanced Ionics' Symbion™ Electrolyzers use up to 40 percent less electricity per kilogram of hydrogen produced than alkaline and PEM technologies. The system's modular design allows for rapid deployment, ease of operation and maintenance, and the use of widely available components helps reduce capital costs.

Lummus is a global licensor of hydrogen technology for refinery, petrochemical and other industrial gas applications. Lummus' portfolio includes designs and technology for blue hydrogen and synthesis gas plants using steam methane reforming and auto-thermal reforming technology with natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha feedstocks.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Advanced Ionics

Advanced Ionics has created a green hydrogen platform that allows industrial hydrogen producers and users to achieve sustainability, without sacrificing profit. The company's Symbion™ Electrolyzer Technology works with process and waste heat to produce green hydrogen for less than a dollar per kilogram. Advanced Ionics is proudly headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit https://advanced-ionics.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC