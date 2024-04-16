Lummus and Braskem to Partner on Electrified Cracking Heater for Decarbonization

"The selection of Lummus' SRT-e electric cracking heater as a means to decarbonize Braskem ethylene plants are founded on a shared commitment to develop and implement profitable sustainable technologies and solutions," said Jose de Barros, Vice President and Managing Director of Ethylene, Lummus Technology. "We look forward to demonstrating our breakthrough electrification technology that drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions."

The SRT-e electric cracking heater leverages Lummus' proven Short Residence Time (SRT®) technology modified to operate using electricity and incorporates a modular unit-cell design that can be replicated for plants to accommodate any commercial capacity. The technology uses all commercially demonstrated components, plus an optimum heat flux profile leading to a longer radiant coil life and longer run length. In addition, decoking can be carried out on a unit-cell basis so maintaining a spare heater is not required.

This initiative is part of Braskem's ambitions to combat climate change, which includes reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Our ambition is to considerably reduce CO2 emissions and increase the sustainability of our products through innovation, in-house developments, and important partnerships. Lummus' SRT-e technology will help Braskem achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, which will help increase energy efficiency at our crackers," said Antonio Queiroz, Braskem VP for Innovation, Technology and Sustainable Development. "Expanding the use of renewable electricity and renewable materials will enable Braskem to reduce its carbon footprint in the production of ethylene, propylene and other chemicals."

Lummus has supplied heat transfer equipment and systems to the process and power industries for more than 80 years. Specializing in heat transfer solutions and systems for critical process environments, Lummus has produced industry-leading technology for fired heaters, including the Short Residence Time (SRT®) pyrolysis furnace, and heat exchangers, including the HELIXCHANGER™ heat exchanger and LABLEX™ and Polaris™ Lummus advanced breech-lock exchanger.

About Lummus

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Braskem

With a strategy centered on people and sustainability, Braskem is engaged in contributing to the value chain to strengthen the Circular Economy. Braskem's 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics. With its corporate DNA rooted in innovation, Braskem offers a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse industries, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, health, and hygiene, and more. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in over 70 countries.

