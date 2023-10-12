Lummus and Employees Recognized for Achievement, Innovation and Technology Leadership

Leading industry media organization recognizes Lummus' breakthrough technologies and projects, and innovative achievements and culture

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it won three awards at Gulf Energy Information's Energy Excellence Awards event on Oct. 11. Lummus won the following awards: Best Petrochemical Technology, Net Zero Cracker; Energy Project of the Year, S-OIL's Shaheen Crude-to-Chemicals Complex; and Most Promising Engineer, Bianca Ulrich.

The Lummus team at the Gulf Energy Information’s Energy Excellence Awards.
Lummus was also a finalist for three other awards including: Lifetime Achievement, Ujjal Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer; Best Petrochemical Technology, Verdene™ Polypropylene; and Best Refining Technology, Chevron Lummus Global ISOTERRA.

"I am incredibly proud of what our remarkable technologists and engineers are accomplishing to innovate and advance our technologies, and it is rewarding to see that recognized by our peers and customers in the industry," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Ujjal, Bianca, and everyone else who contributed to this recognition reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and more sustainable solutions that drive positive change in the industry. I am excited about the energy future they will shape."

"I want to thank Gulf Energy Information and acknowledge the other finalists for their impressive achievements," said Bianca Ulrich, the 2023 Most Promising Engineer award recipient. "I attribute this honor to the incredible support and collaboration of my talented colleagues. It underscores Lummus' commitment to driving innovation, creating a culture that values technical excellence and providing the opportunities for its engineers to thrive."

Sponsored by Gulf Energy Information, the world's largest independent media company serving the energy industry, the inaugural Energy Excellence Awards recognize cutting-edge technological developments and exceptional leadership in the industry. For 2023, Gulf Energy combined World Oil Awards, Hydrocarbon Processing Awards, Petroleum Economist Awards and Pipeline & Gas Journal Awards into one event to celebrate upstream, midstream and downstream innovators and industry leaders.

Lummus has received several Hydrocarbon Processing Awards in recent years, which preceded the Energy Excellence Awards for the downstream energy industry. In 2022, Lummus won Licensor of the Year, and in 2021, the company won the Sustainability, Executive of the Year and Best Refining Technology categories.

About Lummus Technology
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

