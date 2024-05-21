Lummus and Sumitomo Chemical Announce Collaboration Agreements for Circular and Polyolefins Technologies

Agreements strengthen position in circular economy and expand offering in polyolefins

HOUSTON and TOKYO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Sumitomo Chemical announced two collaboration agreements to license and commercialize the following proprietary technologies:

Sumitomo Chemical's proven low-density polyethylene/ethylene vinyl acetate (LDPE/EVA) production technology Sumitomo Chemical's highly efficient poly methyl methacrylate recycling (rPMMA) technology

Sumitomo Chemical Signing Ceremony rPMMA pilot facility

With Lummus as the exclusive and worldwide licensor of both technologies, Sumitomo Chemical's innovative technologies will be delivered to a global customer base, supported by Lummus' global marketing reach and engineering capabilities. Lummus and Sumitomo Chemical will further develop the rPMMA technology, leveraging the progress already made at Sumitomo Chemical's pilot plant in Japan, to achieve early commercialization of the technology and contribute to a more carbon-neutral society.

"Lummus is honored to partner with Sumitomo Chemical to combine their polyolefin technology leadership and operational excellence with our global marketing, licensing and design expertise," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "Additionally, we are committed to leveraging our collective strengths in the circular economy to scale up technologies like rPMMA to target efficient recycling using end-of-life materials. With the expansion of our polyolefins portfolio Lummus is strategically positioned to provide the most comprehensive platform of solutions to convert various feedstocks to final polymers."

"Sumitomo Chemical is pleased to collaborate with Lummus through the provision of our innovative and environmentally friendly technologies, in furtherance of our green transformation initiatives, which include achieving carbon neutrality, biodiversity conservation and positively contributing to the society," said Seiji Takeuchi, Sumitomo Chemical's Senior Managing Executive Officer for the Essential Chemicals & Plastics Sector. "With a portfolio that includes a range of competitive technologies for ethylene production and a wide range of the polymer technologies that are highly compatible with our LDPE/EVA and rPMMA technologies, coupled with their strong marketing and development capabilities, Lummus is the ideal partner to expand our technologies worldwide."

About Lummus:

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Sumitomo Chemical Co. (SCC):

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based chemicals conglomerate which operates in the Essential Chemicals & Plastics Sector, Energy & Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health & Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector. Sumitomo Chemical contributes to the acceleration of the transition into carbon circularity and a net zero economy by licensing an innovative array of technologies, including carbon recycling technologies, and greenhouse gas emission reduction technologies. Visit https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/ or https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/technology-licensing/ to learn more.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC