Lummus' CATOFIN Technology Selected for New Plant in China

For first plant, customer selects CATOFIN for proven value and exceptional performance

HOUSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced Qingyang Tongxin Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd. has selected Lummus' CATOFIN® technology for a new dehydrogenation unit in Qingyang City, Gansu Province, China.

Formed in 2023, Qingyang Tongxin Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Xi'An Changqing Tongxin Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. This is the company's first plant, and it will upgrade liquefied petroleum gas available in the region to produce chemical and refined products.

"Qingyang Tongxin's selection of CATOFIN for their first plant is a testament to the confidence our customers place in the technology," said Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology. "We are the market leader in dehydrogenation technology, and this milestone underscores that position. It shows continued recognition of CATOFIN's exceptional reliability, robustness and feed flexibility."

"We are pleased to join forces again with Lummus on this milestone CATOFIN project for Qingyang Tongxin," said Jace Wang, Head of Propylene, Vice President BU Catalyst at Clariant. "Together, we continue to lead the market of on-purpose olefin production with a unique solution that is highly productive and profitable for our customers. We look forward to a successful start of operations, and excellent results for Qingyang Tongxin."

The scope of this award includes the technology license and basic engineering, training and technical advisory services. Once complete, the unit will process 300 KTA C3/iC4 of combined propane and isobutane feedstocks.

Lummus is the exclusive licensor for the CATOFIN and CATADIENE technologies, which utilize Clariant's high-performance catalysts. With over 90 licensed CATOFIN and CATADIENE units, the technologies are recognized worldwide for low operating costs, reliability and meeting or exceeding nameplate capacity.

