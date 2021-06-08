Lummus Announces Agreement with Energy Internet Corp. to Co-Develop Carbon-Free Energy Storage Technology for Data Centers

"We are thrilled to partner with EIC, and venture into technology applications that provide carbon-free, non-lithium storage that can power data centers and other users where reliability is crucial. This expands Lummus' portfolio, diversifying from traditional fossil-derived feeds while applying the process and equipment technology and design capabilities that have made us so successful for decades," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "The partnership between EIC and Lummus also allows us to enter new and growing end markets, strengthens our role in the energy transition and immediately adds to our business while capitalizing on existing capabilities."

"Lummus is a critical partnership for EIC. Their design, process and equipment technology leadership combined with our software and design architecture innovations are perfect complements to each other," said Shankar Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of EIC. "We believe that our partnership accelerates data center transition to environmentally sustainable operations, by providing zero carbon and net zero water energy solutions that are less expensive, more reliable and more available than alternatives today."

EIC combines decades of well-established process engineering and hardware systems with leading edge AI, IoT and cloud infrastructure technology to produce novel solutions for long duration energy storage, water desalination and gas liquefaction and refrigeration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lummus' Green Circle LLC will be the exclusive process technology and engineering partner to EIC, and will be responsible for providing studies, engineering, equipment modules and technical services. Green Circle is a business entity established by Lummus to offer sustainable solutions including: converting plastic waste to value-added products; production of chemicals and fuels from biomass; and decarbonization of refinery and petrochemical assets.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Energy Internet Corp.

Energy Internet Corporation (EIC) provides solutions for Carbon Free Power Plants offering fully dispatchable power (MW to GW scale), using only renewable power sources and very-long duration energy storage (GWH to TWH scale). Its environmentally sustainable power becomes cheaper, more available and better quality, while it leverages off-the shelf hardware components, and process and engineering expertise of market leaders, to reduce technology risks to customers. To learn more about EIC, visit www.energyinternetcorporation.com.

