Lummus Announces Heater Supply Awards from Reliance Industries

Heaters will enhance and strengthen Reliance's operations at multiple complexes

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced awards from Reliance Industries Ltd. to supply four Short Residence Time (SRT®) ethylene cracking heaters at two facilities in India.

"Lummus has established a leading position in the ethylene heater market by consistently delivering solutions that enhance operational performance for our customers," said Rutger Theunissen, Chief Business Officer of Services and Supplies for Lummus Technology. "We look forward to collaborating with Reliance to supply heaters that offer high reliability, long run lengths, increased product yield and several other benefits that will optimize their operations."

Lummus' scope includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, commissioning and startup of four ethylene cracking heaters. Two heaters will be installed at Reliance's gas cracking unit (GCU) in Dahej, Gujarat, India, and the other two at Reliance's GCU in Nagothane, Maharashstra, India. To maximize energy efficiency, the heaters will also be equipped with advanced heat recovery systems and designed for 100 percent hydrogen firing.

The Lummus Heat Transfer (LHT) business specializes in heat transfer solutions and systems for critical process environments. LHT has produced industry-leading technology for fired heaters including the SRT® pyrolysis furnace, and heat exchangers including the HelixchangerTM heat exchanger, LABLEXTM and PolarisTM advanced breech-lock exchanger.

