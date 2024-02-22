Lummus Announces Heater Supply Contract for Mega Petrochemical Project in Saudi Arabia

Award highlights Lummus' unique advantage in integrating technology and lifecycle services for different phases of major projects



HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a contract award from Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to provide eight proprietary Short Residence Time (SRT®) ethylene cracking heaters at SATORP's Amiral petrochemical complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Licensing multiple technologies and supplying the cracking heaters for the Amiral project underscores Lummus' ability to integrate technology, proprietary equipment and lifecycle services during customers' capital investment and operation cycles," said Rutger Theunissen, Chief Business Officer of Services and Supplies, Lummus Technology. "Our heaters deliver high reliability, long run lengths and high on-stream factors. These factors — combined with Lummus' best-in-class technologies — will enhance and optimize SATORP's operations well into the future."

The Amiral integrated refinery and petrochemical complex is operated by SATORP, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies. SATORP has licensed multiple Lummus technologies at this complex including its ethylene, refinery off-gas recovery and treating, pygas hydrotreating, methyl tertiary butyl ether, isobutylene, butene and butadiene extraction technologies.

For more than 75 years, the Lummus Heat Transfer business has supplied heat transfer equipment and systems to the process and power industries. Specializing in heat transfer solutions and systems for critical process environments, Lummus has produced industry-leading technology for fired heaters including the SRT® pyrolysis furnace, and heat exchangers including the Helixchanger™ heat exchanger, LABLEX™ and Polaris™ advanced breech-lock exchanger.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

