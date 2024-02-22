Lummus Announces Heater Supply Contract for Mega Petrochemical Project in Saudi Arabia

News provided by

Lummus Technology, LLC

22 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Award highlights Lummus' unique advantage in integrating technology and lifecycle services for different phases of major projects

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a contract award from Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. to provide eight proprietary Short Residence Time (SRT®) ethylene cracking heaters at SATORP's Amiral petrochemical complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Licensing multiple technologies and supplying the cracking heaters for the Amiral project underscores Lummus' ability to integrate technology, proprietary equipment and lifecycle services during customers' capital investment and operation cycles," said Rutger Theunissen, Chief Business Officer of Services and Supplies, Lummus Technology. "Our heaters deliver high reliability, long run lengths and high on-stream factors. These factors — combined with Lummus' best-in-class technologies — will enhance and optimize SATORP's operations well into the future."

The Amiral integrated refinery and petrochemical complex is operated by SATORP, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies. SATORP has licensed multiple Lummus technologies at this complex including its ethylene, refinery off-gas recovery and treating, pygas hydrotreating, methyl tertiary butyl ether, isobutylene, butene and butadiene extraction technologies.

For more than 75 years, the Lummus Heat Transfer business has supplied heat transfer equipment and systems to the process and power industries. Specializing in heat transfer solutions and systems for critical process environments, Lummus has produced industry-leading technology for fired heaters including the SRT® pyrolysis furnace, and heat exchangers including the Helixchanger heat exchanger, LABLEXand Polaris advanced breech-lock exchanger.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Also from this source

BAYEGAN Selects Lummus for Integrated PDH and PP Complex

BAYEGAN Selects Lummus for Integrated PDH and PP Complex

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an integrated technology award from BAYEGAN....
Lummus Selected for New Ethylene Heaters in SEPC Cracker Plant Expansion at Tasnee

Lummus Selected for New Ethylene Heaters in SEPC Cracker Plant Expansion at Tasnee

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an award from Saudi Ethylene and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.