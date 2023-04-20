Lummus Announces Successful Startup of World's Largest Double Reslurry Paraxylene Crystallization Unit

Milestone Underscores Lummus' Innovation and Partnership with Long-time Customer

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the startup of Shenghong Refining & Chemical (Lianyungang) Co., Ltd.'s 2,800 kMTA paraxylene unit. The grassroots unit, which is the world's largest double reslurry paraxylene crystallization unit, is part of Shenghong's refining and petrochemical integrated project in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China.

"We are grateful for Shenghong Refining & Chemical Co.'s continued confidence in Lummus and for their close partnership throughout this project, "said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Designing and starting up a unit of this size and scale requires innovation, and a commitment to excellence and collaboration. This milestone will allow our customer to produce paraxylene using technology that is energy efficient, offers lower capital and operating costs, and enhances reliability and optimization."

In 2017, Lummus executed an agreement with Shenghong Refining & Chemical Co. to provide the paraxylene technology license, process design services and operator training and startup services. In addition, Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) has provided multiple hydrocracking technologies, plus hydrotreating and delayed coking technologies for Shenghong at the same complex.

Lummus is the exclusive worldwide licensor of INEOS Aromatics' paraxylene technology, a unique process employing stage crystallization for paraxylene recovery. The technology uses a novel crystallization step and other features that leads to energy efficiency and low capital and operating costs. Paraxylene is an intermediate in the manufacturing of polyester, a polymer used for a variety of applications, from fibers to engineering plastics.

