Lummus Appoints Edosa Obayagbona as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO's global leadership and industry experience will help position Lummus for future growth



HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that its board of directors has appointed Mr. Edosa Obayagbona to serve as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Obayagbona will join Lummus' executive team and lead all aspects of the company's financial management, including the Accounting, Reporting, Audit, Tax, Treasury and Investor Relations functions.

Edosa Obayagbona, Chief Financial Officer

"I am extremely excited to welcome Edosa to Lummus and confident that he will accelerate our growth, strengthen our financial performance and effectively lead key strategic initiatives," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Throughout his international career, Edosa has established an impressive track record of financial leadership and successfully delivered value to shareholders, customers and employees. His deep understanding of financial markets and proven ability to drive operational excellence will be crucial for our success in the future."

"It is an honor to join Lummus and be part of a culture that has been committed to excellence for over 115 years," said Edosa Obayagbona. "This is an exciting time for Lummus, as the company continues to evolve and maintain its position at the forefront of its industry. I look forward to working with an exceptional team to create long-term, sustainable growth and effectively navigate the industry's changing landscape."

Obayagbona brings a wealth of experience and global leadership in manufacturing, financial management, capital markets, strategy and risk management. Most recently, Obayagbona served as the CFO for Univation Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (Dow). Prior to Univation, Obayagbona served as CFO for Dow Latin America, Managing Director for Dow West Africa and CFO for the Dow India sub-continent region. He also served on the boards of directors for several of Dow's joint ventures/portfolio companies. Before joining Dow, Obayagbona held global leadership roles of increasing responsibility in financial management at Koch Industries Inc.

Obayagbona holds a master's degree in business administration from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from London South Bank University in London, United Kingdom. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC