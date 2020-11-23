Lummus Awarded Double CATOFIN® PDH Contract in China

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that it has been awarded a contract from Ningbo Kingfa Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. for two propane dehydrogenation units in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. Lummus' scope includes technology licensing, process design package and technical services, and catalyst supply through its partner Clariant.

"We have a strong history and presence in China, and licensing two world-scale CATOFIN units to a repeat customer is a testament to Lummus' position and approach to the Chinese market," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Our best-in-class CATOFIN technology, along with Clariant's catalysts, provide a highly reliable and low carbon route to propylene."

Each unit will have a production capacity of 600,000 metric tons per annum for a total additional propylene production capacity of 1,200,000 metric tons per annum. This is the second CATOFIN PDH contract from Ningbo Kingfa. In 2011, Lummus licensed its CATOFIN technology for the first PDH unit at the same site.

"We are proud that our existing CATOFIN plant has demonstrated robust and reliable performance since its start up," said Mark Yang, Ningbo Kingfa's General Manager. "We value our collaboration with Lummus for the CATOFIN technology and the proven performance and technical support that they provide. In turn, selecting Lummus' technology for our Phase 2 and Phase 3 projects was a straight-forward decision."

CATOFIN technology is a unique process for the production of olefins, such as propylene (from propane) and iso-butylene (from iso-butane). Lummus has exclusive worldwide licensing rights to this technology. The catalyst is produced by Clariant, a leading company in the development of process catalysts. Due to its superior thermodynamic operating conditions of vacuum and lower temperature for reactors, CATOFIN provides the highest conversion and selectivity for conversion of paraffins to olefins. Even when co-producing propylene and isobutylene, high conversions can be maintained. The CATOFIN process employs multiple reactors operating in a cyclic manner with an automated program so that the flow of process streams is continuous.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Related Links

www.LummusTechnology.com

