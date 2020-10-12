Lummus Establishes Green Circle, Focused on Circular Economy and Energy Transition

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that it has formed a new business entity called Green Circle LLC, to concentrate and expand its capabilities and capture new opportunities in the energy transition and circular economy. Lummus intends for the Green Circle brand to be recognized by clients as the leader in economically and technically sound solutions for the comprehensive processing of solid wastes containing plastics, for processing various renewable bio-based feedstocks to value-added chemicals, polymers and fuels, and for the decarbonization of refinery and petrochemicals assets.

"Lummus has always been at the forefront of technology development in our industry and through this new business we double down on our strategic intent to strengthen our leadership position in the circular economy and help drive the energy transition," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Through Green Circle, we will apply our unique technology expertise and innovative culture to accelerate our ability to scale-up and commercialize sustainable solutions that reinvent our industry."

Green Circle will build on Lummus' role as a leading licensor of process technology for the refining and petrochemicals industries. The business will leverage the experience gained in designing and integrating plants with modern olefins production facilities, to deliver technology that converts a wide range of end-of-life plastics derived from solid waste to value-added fuels or circular polymers for a true plastics-to-plastics formula.

Multiple options for lowering the carbon footprint of existing facilities will be provided, including through the production of renewable fuels, bio-based chemicals and polymers; technology for CO 2 capture, utilization and storage; and sustainable hydrogen production.

The new business will focus on cooperating with technology developers in these areas and serve Lummus' long-standing customers looking to develop a comprehensive roadmap of sustainable process solutions for their investments.

