Lummus Novolen Technology Awarded First Polypropylene Contract In Nigeria for BUA's grassroots Refinery & Petrochemicals Project

Lummus Technology today announced that its Novolen business has been awarded a PP contract by BUA Refinery, a subsidiary of Nigeria's BUA Group, at their grassroots refinery in Nigeria. Lummus' scope includes the technology license for a 285 KTA polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply.

"We look forward to working with BUA Refinery on this critical project and supporting the first Novolen polypropylene unit in Nigeria," said Leon de Bruyn, Lummus Technology's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our world-class Novolen technology is well suited to meet Nigeria's increasing demand for the growing petrochemical products market. It offers a flexible range of industry-leading products for all PP applications, and the industry's lowest overall capital and operational costs, while providing customers with high process reliability and flexibility in responding to market needs."

"We are pleased to sign this polypropylene contract for our BUA Refinery and Petrochemicals Project with Lummus Technology, a world leader in delivering polypropylene solutions, which will solve the increasing demand for high-performance grade polypropylene in Nigeria, the Gulf of Guinea as well as the Sub-Saharan Africa Region," said Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group. "We are confident in the capacity and technical expertise of Lummus Technology to deliver a best-in-class, 285 KTA PP unit for our refinery project scheduled to come on stream in 2024."

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses polypropylene technology and provides related engineering and technical support/advisory services. Novolen also supplies NHP® catalysts for the production of high-performance polypropylene grades in the Novolen process and NOVOCENE® metallocene catalyst for the production of special polypropylene grades.





