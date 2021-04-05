Lummus Novolen Technology Awarded Major Polypropylene Contract

HOUSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Novolen business has been awarded a PP contract by Jin Guo Tou (Jinzhou) Petrochemical Co., Ltd. at its petrochemical facility in Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, China.

"We are grateful to Jin Guo Tou for selecting Novolen, which builds on the recent series of awards and strong track record of our PP technology," said Leon de Bruyn, Lummus Technology's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Novolen, our clients can achieve optimized performance of their facilities and produce a flexible range of products for all PP applications while enjoying low capital and operating costs."

Lummus' scope includes the technology license for a 900 KTA polypropylene unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services, and catalyst supply. The unit consists of one line of 300 KTA and one line of 600 KTA, the largest single-line capacity that has been licensed in the market today.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses polypropylene technology and provides related engineering and technical support/advisory services. Novolen also supplies NHP® catalysts for the production of high-performance polypropylene grades and NOVOCENE® metallocene catalyst for the production of special polypropylene grades.

About Lummus Technology

With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification, gas processing and sustainable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Related Links

www.LummusTechnology.com

