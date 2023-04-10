Lummus' Novolen Technology Expands Portfolio for Enhancing Recycled Polymers

Novolen Enhance performance polypropylene polymers support the circular economy and open new markets for brand owners

HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the addition of Novolen® EnhanceTM performance polypropylene (PP) polymers, a family of products that enhance the properties of recycled polymers. The new products are an expansion of Novolen's PP portfolio and are specially designed to reduce carbon footprints while providing excellent material performance in blends with recycled polymers from post-industrial or post-consumer waste.

"With the new line of Enhance polymers, Lummus can deliver more innovative solutions for a circular economy," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "These products enable brand owners to create more sustainable products with reduced carbon emissions and outstanding material properties. From injection molding, thermoforming, to film and textile applications, Enhance polymers significantly expand the range of possible applications of recycled polymers, increasing their commercial value."

Using Enhance performance polymers in combination with recycled polymers, carbon footprint can be reduced by more than 40 percent compared to fully virgin materials, while achieving virgin-like material performance. This enables customers to achieve demanding sustainability targets while maintaining high product quality and customer satisfaction.

Enhance polymers combine tailored molecular weight characteristics with an outstanding physical property profile due to Novolen's catalyst and process technology. When blended with recycled polymers, Enhance polymers significantly boost stiffness while preserving impact resistance. The polymers are suitable for combining with a wide range of recycled polymers, including post-consumer and post-industrial waste, and all types of polypropylenes such as homopolymers, random copolymers or impact copolymers.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses the industry leading Novolen® polypropylene technology and polymer technologies and provides engineering, technical support and advisory services to the polymer industry. The Novolen portfolio includes NPM™ advanced process controls system, PPConnect™ digital data analysis platform and Lummus O3S™ operator training simulator. The Novolen technology includes Lummus NEONTM equipment and machinery to produce plastics as well as the Novolen ComPPact® process reactors, which can be also used in the proprietary VRC® reactor system configuration, allowing for maximum product range and capacity flexibility. Our NHP® catalysts as well as our Novocene® metallocene catalysts are available to licensees to produce the high-performance and special polypropylene grades Novolen CirPPlus™, Novolen Enhance™ and PPure™.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC