Lummus Strengthens Position in Circular Economy

Investment in Resynergi will scale groundbreaking microwave pyrolysis technology that converts plastic waste to clean, high-quality, environmentally friendly reusable material

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a major investment in Resynergi, a pioneering leader in plastic recycling technology, to scale production of Resynergi's modular Continuous Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (CMAP) technology. CMAP converts plastic waste into reusable materials at a rate 20 times faster than traditional pyrolysis methods. Lummus' President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon de Bruyn, will also join Resynergi's board of directors.

"Lummus' is not only investing in Resynergi, we are partnering with true innovators to develop and scale sustainable solutions that advance the circular economy," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Combining our global licensing expertise with Resynergi's proven CMAP technology will help us accelerate the conversion of plastic waste into high-quality, reusable material. I also look forward to collaborating with Resynergi's team and the board of directors to help reduce the carbon footprint of conventional plastics production and meet the growing demand for recycled plastics."

"The investment from Lummus, along with their global licensing expertise, will allow us to scale our innovative recycling technology and collectively reduce our dependence on fossil fuels by addressing plastic waste and accelerate plastic circularity," said Resynergi Chief Executive Officer Brian Bauer.

With an estimated 70% growth in plastic waste by 2050, Resynergi's modular CMAP technology is positioned to scale waste conversion creating positive social and environmental impact.

Key Resynergi CMAP Technology Highlights:

  • Modular Design – allows for rapid deployment and scalability, making advanced recycling more affordable and versatile.
  • Compact Footprint – 10X smaller reactor footprint and system-on-a-skid design eliminates local waste management and municipality's typical square footage requirements for a "recycling plant."
  • Rapid Time to Value – Modules scale horizontally, allowing deployment and start up in weeks, rather than years.
  • Faster Conversion – Harnessing microwave energy, plastic molecules are broken down 100X faster than traditional pyrolysis reactors.
  • High Quality Output – Oil products that meet standards set by refinery partners for chemical recycling.
  • Clean Energy Efficiency and Environmentally Friendly Process – CMAP generates clean products with up to 68% CO2e reduction.

About Lummus Technology 
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Resynergi
Resynergi, headquartered in Rohnert Park, CA, is an advanced recycling technology company accelerating plastic circularity to protect human health and the environment. Its innovative, scalable and environmentally efficient Continuous Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis (CMAP) technology reduces fossil-based resource dependency by converting plastic into its molecular building blocks to be used to create new materials. Resynergi works with recycling organizations to secure used and hard-to-recycle plastics, effectively diverting millions of pounds of plastic from landfills and oceans. Its proprietary process creates clean, liquid hydrocarbons serving as feedstock for the synthesis of new plastics. Resynergi aims to convert billions of tons of plastic waste into circular products in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and beyond.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

