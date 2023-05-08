Lummus Technology Announces Partnership with Texplore to License HDPE Technology

Agreement expands Lummus' portfolio and continues track record of collaboration with industry leaders and innovators

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and Texplore Co., Ltd. (Texplore), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCG Chemicals Public Co., Ltd. (SCGC), announced a commercial cooperation agreement to license and market EXCENE™, Texplore's high-density polyethylene (HDPE) technology. Leadership from both companies recently participated in a signing ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lummus Technology and Texplore sign a commercial cooperation agreement in Bangkok, Thailand to license EXCENE™, Texplore’s high-density polyethylene (HDPE) technology.

"Licensing Texplore's HDPE technology builds on our recent success of expanding Lummus' comprehensive technology portfolio," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "Lummus has a long history of partnering with industry leading companies like SCGC to leverage our collective strengths and bring innovative technologies to market."

"We are honored to join hands with Lummus Technology in this collaboration, as we see it as a perfect fit for both parties to synergize our strengths and experiences towards a successful long-term partnership," said Dr. Suracha Udomsak, Executive Vice President and Chief innovation Officer of SCGC. "Today's CCA signing is just the beginning of a new chapter in our journey, and we are excited to explore further steps together to boost our sustainable market and bring value to our clients."

Under the agreement, Lummus will exclusively license Texplore's EXCENE™ HDPE technology. Lummus will also provide engineering design for plant construction, services for plant commissioning and start up, and additional lifecycle services, while Texplore will provide their EL-CAT™ catalyst supply.

Well suited for high-capacity production, HDPE is a thermoplastic polymer that is one of the most versatile plastic materials. HDPE has a high strength-to-density ratio and is used to make a wide variety of products including large-diameter pipes and films, and more.

EXCENE™ is a proven proprietary HDPE process commercialized by Texplore. The technology offers HDPE for the use in variety of high-end applications and quality products. It is also reliable and simple process and operation.

About Lummus

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Texplore

Texplore Co., Ltd., is recognized as one of the leaders in industrial market was founded in 2011 as technology company under SCGC located in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a solution provider for HDPE and other industrial clients. The company offers full-package products and services to maximize customer's operational efficiency and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit https://www.texplore.co.th/.

