Lummus Technology Launches Next Generation of FCC Feed Injectors

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced the launch of its Micro-Jet™ Flex feed injectors, a new technological upgrade for fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) systems. This next generation FCC feed injector provides a host of performance benefits, including lowering pressure drop, reducing droplet size, accelerating feed vaporization and increasing a unit's range of operation.

"Refiners are consistently looking for improved performance and ease of serviceability, while minimizing operational issues such as erosion and mechanical deficiencies," said Todd Vogt, Vice President and Managing Director, Refining and Gas Processing, Lummus Technology. "When we designed the Micro-Jet™ Flex system, we focused on how to reduce or eliminate these roadblocks, while improving operators' yields and minimizing operational challenges. We are excited to launch this innovative product and implement it at our customers' facilities around the world."

To preview this technology and its benefits, Lummus will participate in a live webcast hosted by Hydrocarbon Processing on Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT. You can attend the webcast by registering here.

In addition to its comprehensive technology portfolio, Lummus offers proprietary equipment, including feed injectors, to support its customers throughout the lifecycle of their assets. Lummus' earlier feed injectors consistently achieve superior yields of valuable light products when they replace conventional injectors. The new Micro-Jet™ Flex feed injectors improve upon the original system, the highly successful Micro-Jet™ Plus feed injectors, delivering improved characteristics including optimal angle, correct exit velocities and thorough feed/catalyst contact necessary to maximize the performance of the unit.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

