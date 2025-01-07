Lumotive Introduces Transformative Advanced 3D Sensing with Sony Semiconductor at CES 2025

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology, today announced the integration of its groundbreaking MD41 Development Kit with Sony Semiconductor Solutions' IMX459 and IMX560 SPAD depth sensors. This integration introduces transformative capabilities for the automotive and industrial markets, enabling the development of safer and more efficient systems across diverse applications.

The Sony IMX459 and IMX560 sensors, designed for automotive-grade and industrial-grade deployments, leverage Sony's state-of-the-art SPAD technology to deliver high-precision and high-speed distance measurement. When paired with Lumotive's MD41 Development Kit, customers can unlock unprecedented flexibility, efficiency, and scalability in 3D sensing systems.

"The integration of Lumotive's MD41 technology with Sony's IMX459 and IMX560 sensors marks a pivotal advancement in the 3D sensing industry," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "Our joint effort addresses the distinct needs of the automotive and industrial sectors, providing customers with a single, adaptable solution that delivers unmatched precision and reliability. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for safety and efficiency in critical sector applications."

Enhanced Applications Across Automotive and Industrial Markets

The integration of MD41 with the Sony IMX459 sensor empowers next-generation mobility solutions, including:

Robo-taxi surround sensing to ensure comprehensive environmental awareness.

to ensure comprehensive environmental awareness. Fleet retrofitting for trucks and vans, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

for trucks and vans, enhancing safety and operational efficiency. Heavy equipment monitoring for construction and agriculture, improving precision and reducing risks.

Simultaneously, the MD41 paired with the Sony IMX560 sensor addresses critical needs in industrial environments, such as:

Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for seamless warehouse automation.

for seamless warehouse automation. Drones for advanced aerial inspection and surveying.

for advanced aerial inspection and surveying. Perimeter security and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) for improved infrastructure safety and traffic flow.

Lumotive's MD41 Development Kit leverages its patented Light Control Metasurface technology, providing exceptional precision and versatility in 3D sensing. With the MD41, users can establish a programmable field of view that targets specific areas in real-time. The kit's features are enabled by Lumotive's Open Development Platform (ODP) that enhances real-time performance, allowing customers to customize sensing parameters for various applications.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing. Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won three CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest. For more information, please visit www.lumotive.com.

