Lumotive Launches the World's First Commercially-Available Optical Beam Steering Semiconductor

New LM10 chip transforms 3D sensing for industrial robotics, smart infrastructure and automotive applications

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical semiconductor pioneer Lumotive announced today the launch of LM10, the first full production offering of its groundbreaking Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology – the world's first digital beam steering solution.

Lumotive's digital beam steering overcomes the limitations of traditional lidar sensors with its superior cost, size and reliability compared to mechanical systems. As pure solid-state optical semiconductors which can be manufactured in high volume, Lumotive's LCMs are enabling the next generation of lidar to expand into new applications and become the pervasive standard for intelligent 3D sensing worldwide. Designed for mid- and short-range use cases, LM10 is ushering in this new generation today, making its impact on a wide range of solutions ranging from object tracking to autonomous navigation.

The LM10 is available now and primed for large-scale production, thanks to Lumotive's top-tier manufacturing partnerships and the company's patented fabrication processes, which utilize tried-and-true, widely available silicon manufacturing techniques to produce their LCM chips. Lumotive also offers the M30 Reference Design, a production-ready lidar sensor built around the LM10, which sensor makers can adopt to rapidly and efficiently bring their own LCM-powered products to market.

With a promising pipeline of even higher performance and more compact beam steering chips in development, Lumotive continues its commitment to making optical 3D sensing as pervasive and accessible as the camera technology of today.

"After 8 years of rigorous R&D, we are thrilled to bring the first ever solid-state optical beam steering product to market," said Dr. Gleb Akselrod, Founder and CTO of Lumotive. "LCM technology, which uses the revolutionary physics of dynamic metasurfaces to actively steer light without any moving parts, is enabling never before seen capabilities in 3D sensing and many other applications where software-controlled optical beamforming is critical."

"With the unveiling of our LM10, we are entering a new era of programmable optics where mastering light control is no longer a distant vision, but a here-and-now reality," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "By combining the transformative power of metamaterials with our patented semiconductor manufacturing process that enables low-cost mass production, we're democratizing high-quality, software-definable 3D sensing."

Lumotive's global network of partners and customers, as well as leading industry analysts, share their comments on the impact of the LM10 launch in their markets and the revolutionary future of LCMs for all 3D sensing:

"The LM10's exceptional performance, compact design, and software-defined scan modes enable precise object detection, shape recognition, and enhanced safety in industrial robotics applications, propelling the industry toward new frontiers of efficiency and productivity," said Hitoshi Ozaki, President of Hokuyo Automatic. "This is why we are so excited about the collaboration with Lumotive, which empowers us to introduce groundbreaking 3D sensing solutions that were previously beyond the capabilities of conventional lidar scanning technology."

"LM10 and its digital beam steering capability allows us to bring the unique advantages of a scanning lidar system into the same embeddable form factor as other 3D sensing cameras," said James JH Suh, CEO of Namuga. "We are eager to realize the potential of LCM technology in a new generation of 3D sensing products which can have a disruptive impact on the 4th industrial revolution as well as the AR/VR, IoT, and autonomous vehicle markets."

"With its advanced scanning capabilities and dynamic region of interest adjustment, the LM10 chip revolutionizes subject tracking and autofocus in photo and video camera systems," said Anoop Gadhrri, CEO at Axibo. "This innovative solution not only enhances the quality and precision of our cinematographic automation but also unlocks unprecedented creative possibilities for cinematographers, VR/AR developers, and visual storytellers. We are excited to witness the transformative impact of this unique collaboration in reshaping the future of cinematography, immersive experiences, and beyond."

"As a proud partner of Lumotive, we are impressed by the LM10's remarkable capability to extend the range of time-of-flight sensors such as our GTOF0503 without sacrificing form factor or reliability," said Wim Wuyts, Chief Commercial Officer at Gpixel. "By overcoming the limitations of pure flash illumination, the LM10 unlocks new possibilities for advanced imaging and we are particularly optimistic about the outstanding performance enhancements it brings to robot navigation in logistics environments."

"The dynamic metasurface technology used in LM10 enables extended range and improved energy utilization of the laser components in a lidar system," said Matt Everett, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Lumentum. "The integration between Lumotive and Lumentum enables true solid-state, VCSEL-based lidar with software-definable characteristics in a compact form while providing unparalleled flexibility and performance. LM10 empowers businesses to realize their visions of what lidar can accomplish, revolutionizing industries and opening up new horizons for innovation."

"Solid-state beam steering technology is the future of 3D sensing," asserts Pierrick Boulay, Senior Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group. "Whether it's guiding autonomous vehicles, empowering advanced robotics in manufacturing, or enhancing interactivity and functionality in consumer electronics, Lumotive's LM10 is part of this transformative wave, offering the precise advancements needed to unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and innovation." 1

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, two CES 2022 Innovation Awards, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, Uniquest, and USAA.

