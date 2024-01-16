Lumotive to Speak at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Lumotive

16 Jan, 2024, 08:24 ET

As Lumotive enters its next growth phase, CEO will present how the company is changing the 3D sensing game and revolutionizing optics  

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology, today announced that CEO Dr. Sam Heidari will deliver a presentation at this year's prestigious Needham Growth Conference (NGC), one of the largest growth stock investing events in the country. Now in its 26th year, the annual event unites hundreds of leading businesses with top-flight investors eager to explore the latest technological innovations and emerging growth company ecosystem.

Conference: 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference 
Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024
Time: 10:15 AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

Lumotive's breakthrough Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology enables incredible advancements in optical 3D sensing by delivering a truly solid-state beam steering solution via precise, reliable, mass-produced silicon chips. Compared with traditional mechanical lidar systems, LCM-powered sensors deliver dramatically reduced cost, significantly smaller size, and markedly improved reliability.

This technology has entered into a rapid roll-out and full production phase following the successful launch of Lumotive's LM10 product, the world's first commercially available digital beam steering chip that can be effortlessly integrated into a wide range of sensors and platforms. This continued growth stage is marked by an expanding network of global partners and customers leveraging LM10 for diverse applications in automotive, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, and more.

During this session, attendees will learn about Lumotive's ambitious plan for growth and bold vision for the future. By tapping into the transformative power of metamaterials to manipulate light in previously unimaginable ways, Lumotive's multi-patented LCM technology is poised to revolutionize not just 3D sensing, but also the realms of optical communications, networking, and power delivery by enabling unprecedented precision and efficiency across these interconnected sectors.

About Lumotive
Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, CES Innovation Awards in 2022 and 2024, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

