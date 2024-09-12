Lumotive Unveils Groundbreaking Open Development Platform (ODP): Moves to Democratize the Future of 3D Sensing

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lumotive , a pioneering force in optical semiconductor technology, proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Open Development Platform (ODP). This innovative, configurable platform introduces camera module-like development capabilities resulting from extensive R&D efforts. It offers unparalleled customization and scalability in 3D sensing applications, significantly accelerating time-to-market for next-generation products.

Lumotive

"Our Open Development Platform empowers developers to customize 3D sensors, choose the best components, and reduce design cycles," stated Sam Heidari, Lumotive's CEO. "Developers can create a fully customized LiDAR stack with complete flexibility or use our ready-to-use development kits, which still offer flexibility in selecting core components. This platform unlocks the power of our cutting-edge Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology, driving faster, more efficient innovation and bringing groundbreaking applications to market with unmatched speed and precision."

Based on Lumotive's breakthrough Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology, featuring the LM10 chip, the Open Development Platform represents a significant leap forward in 3D sensing system development by reducing development cycle time. LCM's solid-state, programmable optics eliminate the need for bulky and fragile mechanical parts found in traditional LiDAR systems, offering unparalleled stability and accuracy in object recognition and distance measurement—vital for maintaining consistent performance and safety in demanding industrial environments.

With the launch of the Open Development Platform, sensor manufacturers and module makers are empowered to fully customize both hardware and software components using a modular subsystems approach, significantly reducing design cycle times from 18 months to as little as 3-6 months. The platform supports modular configurations of lasers, ToF sensors, optics, processors, and interfaces, allowing for the creation of optimized production systems tailored to specific applications. Equipped with software-defined features and scalability from 10 to over 200 meters and pre-built resources for swift development, this platform is ideally suited for various industries, including automotive, industrial automation, building automation, surveillance, service robotics, and drones.

To strike a perfect balance between flexibility and efficiency in product development, Lumotive will provide preconfigured development kits that empower customers to evaluate the performance of LCM-based 3D sensors and develop platform accelerators using the robust Open Development Platform.

These advanced modular systems seamlessly combine predesigned, ready-to-develop demo and prototype features with the flexibility to customize critical components like processors and ToF sensors. This bold approach allows developers to effortlessly integrate their preferred technologies while leveraging a pre-validated system architecture, ultimately accelerating time to market and streamlining development complexity.

The platform's debut builds on Lumotive's established success with its LCM chips, which have won multiple awards and are in full production at multiple silicon foundries worldwide. With over 100 patents protecting its technology, Lumotive continues to lead the industry in 3D sensor development and deliver scalable, manufacturable, and reliable solutions that redefine the potential of 3D sensing.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing.

Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

https://lumotive.com/

SOURCE Lumotive