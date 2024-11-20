Lumotive Unveils MD41 Development Kit: Elevating 3D Sensing with Enhanced Flexibility and Efficiency

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology, today announced the launch of the MD41 Development Kit. Designed to augment the capabilities of Lumotive's Open Development Platform (ODP), this latest innovation propels advancements in 3D sensing technology and sets new standards for precision and adaptability across diverse applications.

A crucial feature of the MD41 Development Kit is its integration of Sony's cutting-edge sensor technology. While Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology drives superior performance, Sony's sensors boost the MD41 with exceptional photon detection efficiency (PDE) and improved depth-sensing accuracy. This combination enhances the MD41's ability to meet the high demands of 3D sensing in real-world applications. It positions the MD41 as a leading solution backed by a renowned sensor brand, enabling broader customer adoption.

Key Features of the MD41 Development Kit

The MD41 Development Kit leverages Lumotive's patented LCM technology. This revolutionary solid-state beam-steering solution eliminates the need for mechanical components and delivers unprecedented stability and accuracy in 3D sensing.

With the ODP's flexibility, the MD41 Development Kit enables developers to easily customize crucial components such as lasers, processors, and time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, while preserving important pre-configured features for smooth integration. This blend of modularity and built-in functionality significantly decreases development time, by reducing design cycles from the traditional 18 months to just 3 to 6 months.

Compared to the MD42, the MD41 features enhanced depth-sensing performance through the integration of Sony's sensor technology, which significantly boosts photon detection efficiency (PDE). While the MD42 offers a larger array size and higher resolution suitable for top-tier demonstrations and demanding applications, the MD41 is optimized for practical, mainstream deployment needs with a standard array size. These advancements give the MD41 a clear edge in difficult lighting conditions and improve its versatility for common uses like robotics and industrial automation.

"The MD41 Development Kit exemplifies our commitment to accelerating 3D sensing solutions," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "With advanced LCM technology and Sony's sensor integration, this kit offers developers a versatile and efficient platform to bring innovative sensing solutions to market."

Enhanced Capabilities

The MD41 Development Kit, built on Lumotive's ODP and leveraging LCM technology, delivers advanced capabilities. This method allows for real-time performance adjustments through APIs, giving developers control over essential sensing parameters.

Availability and Further Information

The MD41 Development Kit is now open for orders, providing developers with a versatile, high-performance tool to accelerate the deployment of 3D sensing applications with unparalleled accuracy.

For more information, visit: http://www.lumotive.com

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing. Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

SOURCE Lumotive