Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Highlights Drug Discovery and Biodefense AI Platform on CNBC

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI), an AI-powered biotech and biodefense company, was featured on CNBC's Business Minute. Company CEO David Weinstein shared how the company is using its proprietary AI platform to scale therapeutic discovery and strengthen biodefense preparedness.

"We are deploying AI to accelerate discovery in CNS disease and biodefense," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. "Our platform is built to scale precision biology, reduce development risk, and advance high-impact therapeutic programs more efficiently."

During the national segment, Weinstein discussed how Lunai integrates multimodal biological datasets, advanced machine learning, and in vivo validation systems to rapidly identify novel targets, optimize drug candidates, and compress development timelines across complex neurological disorders and emerging chemical and biological threat countermeasures.

The CNBC appearance underscores growing investor attention on scalable AI platforms transforming central nervous system therapeutics and national security–focused biodefense innovation. Highlights of the interview aired on Business Minute can be watched via the following link:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lunai-bioworks_were-proud-to-share-that-our-client-lunai-activity-7427770187589877760-hp3X

Lunai is actively advancing discussions with leading pharmaceutical companies and government agencies around both their biotech and biodefense capabilities.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-powered biotech and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biotechnology. Leveraging advanced machine learning and proprietary phenotypic and neurotoxicity datasets, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats. For more information, visit https://lunaibioworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential clinical impact, therapeutic benefit, development timelines, partnering strategy, and commercial value. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Lunai Bioworks undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.