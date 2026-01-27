Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Launches Sentinel, an AI Safeguard to Block Large Language Models from Generating Novel Chemical Weapons

Transformer-based biosecurity layer embeds directly into foundation models, using Lunai's proprietary toxicology and in-vivo datasets to detect and prevent creation of previously unknown threat agents in real time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global attention intensifies around the dual-use risks of advanced artificial intelligence in chemistry and biology, Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) today announced the deployment of Sentinel™, a transformer-based AI safeguard designed to be embedded directly within large language and scientific foundation models to prevent the generation of novel chemical agents. Built on Lunai's expansive molecular AI platform and strengthened by proprietary toxicology and in-vivo phenotypic datasets, Sentinel operates as a real-time biosecurity layer, screening molecular outputs before they are produced and stopping potentially hazardous designs at the source. The launch positions Lunai at the forefront of AI safety infrastructure as governments, regulators, and technology developers move to address emerging biosecurity risks associated with increasingly capable generative models.

Illustration of Lunai Bioworks’ Sentinel AI safeguard protecting scientific AI systems from generating dangerous chemical threats.

"We built Sentinel to function as the immune system for scientific AI," said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks. "As AI models become more powerful, safety has to move closer to the core. Sentinel operates inside AI systems — not outside them — stopping dangerous chemical designs before they are ever produced."

Modern chemical weapons are increasingly designed to be short-acting, localized, and infrastructure-preserving, enabling tactical use without large-scale destruction. Recent battlefield reports from Ukraine indicate the repeated use of banned chemical agents to force defenders from fortified positions, underscoring the re-emergence of chemical weapons in modern conflict. As artificial intelligence accelerates the speed at which new compounds can be designed, the risk of rapidly developed, previously unseen chemical threats continues to grow.

Lunai Bioworks has structured its biodefense strategy to address this evolving threat landscape through three integrated programs: Sentinel (AI-based prevention of dangerous molecular design), Pathfinder (rapid identification of novel chemical agents and selection of potential countermeasures from existing stockpiles), and Counteract (development of new medical countermeasures for emerging threats).

Executives at major AI research organizations have publicly emphasized that as foundation models grow more capable in scientific reasoning, biosecurity safeguards must evolve from policy discussions into embedded technical controls. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has highlighted the importance of preparing for biological misuse risks as AI systems advance, while Aleksander Mądry, Head of Preparedness at OpenAI, has stressed the need for proactive defenses against emerging AI-enabled threat vectors. Sentinel answers that call by providing a purpose-built molecular security layer that integrates directly into AI workflows, helping ensure powerful generative systems are used for innovation, not misuse.

Embedding Safety at the Core of Scientific AI

Sentinel uses transformer-based molecular encoders trained to recognize structural and mechanistic signatures associated with toxicological and chemical-weapons-relevant activity. When an AI system attempts to design, analyze, or suggest a molecule, Sentinel can evaluate the request in molecular embedding space and can flag or block outputs linked to neurotoxic, cytotoxic, or other hazardous mechanisms, including patterns consistent with known chemical threat pathways.

Unlike conventional keyword filters or rule-based screening, Sentinel identifies latent risk in novel molecular structures, even when no public toxicity annotation exists. This allows it to prevent unsafe outputs that traditional AI safety systems would not recognize.

Scientific Validation Powered by Massive Proprietary Data

Sentinel is built on Lunai's transformer-based chemical foundation model trained on:

~550 million public chemical structures , and fine-tuned with,





, and fine-tuned with, Lunai's proprietary in-house biological, toxicological, and phenotypic datasets generated through its AI-driven in vivo screening and molecular intelligence platforms

This proprietary data layer significantly enhances Sentinel's ability to detect previously uncharacterized toxic signatures, recognize hidden similarity to known threat mechanisms, and deliver higher-confidence predictions on entirely novel molecular structures.

Because Sentinel's detection operates in deep molecular embedding space, it can identify subtle structural and functional relationships that would be invisible to surface-level AI safety tools.

AI Safety Meets National Security Infrastructure

Sentinel's release comes as policymakers and industry leaders focus on the growing intersection of AI capability and biosecurity risk. Advanced AI models are increasingly capable of assisting in scientific design tasks, raising the need for embedded safeguards that operate at the molecular reasoning level rather than relying solely on external moderation layers.

Sentinel is designed to support:

AI developers seeking integrated biosecurity protection





seeking integrated biosecurity protection Government agencies concerned with AI-enabled chemical and biological threats





concerned with AI-enabled chemical and biological threats Life sciences platforms requiring safe molecular design environments

Unlike generative chemistry tools that could be misused to create harmful agents, Sentinel is built exclusively for prediction, screening, and prevention.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats. For more, visit https://lunaibioworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding research progress, therapeutic development, market opportunity, and partnership potential. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including scientific, regulatory, and financial factors.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.