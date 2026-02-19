Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Locks Down Core AI Architecture with U.S. Patent Enabling Precision Disease Subtyping

Foundational Patent Strengthens AI Moat Across Multimodal Data Standardization, Disease Stratification and Gene Mapping

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI), an AI-driven biotechnology company advancing precision therapeutics in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, as well as solutions for biodefense, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,369,861, titled "Methods, Systems, and Frameworks for Debiasing Data in Drug Discovery Predictions."

As outlined in their recent shareholder update (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunai-bioworks-inc-issues-letter-to-shareholders-302682738.html), Lunai Bioworks is focused on strengthening its core technology platform, expanding its defensible intellectual property moat, and building scalable AI infrastructure capable of supporting long-term pharmaceutical collaborations. The issuance of this patent and the advancement of additional applications represent tangible execution against that strategy.

"Precision disease subtyping begins with clean, standardized multimodal data," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. "This patent protects the critical first step in our closed-loop AI architecture, increasing confidence in biomarker discovery, disease stratification, and gene network mapping across our CNS and biodefense programs. Strengthening our AI infrastructure moat is central to our long-term value creation strategy."

The newly issued patent protects the foundational first step of Lunai's proprietary closed-loop disease reverse engineering platform, multimodal data standardization and structural bias removal prior to predictive modeling.

AI-driven drug discovery models are only as reliable as the data they ingest. Hidden dataset bias and fragmentation across genomic, clinical, imaging, and phenotypic sources can distort biomarker discovery and reduce translational reliability. Lunai's patented architecture systematically detects, standardizes, and removes structural bias across multimodal inputs before downstream artificial intelligence modeling begins.

By protecting this core data layer, Lunai strengthens its ability to accurately identify biologically coherent patient subtypes and trace those subtypes to the gene networks most strongly associated with each disease type.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-driven biotechnology company focused on transforming drug discovery and precision medicine through advanced machine learning, federated learning, and secure data analytics technologies. The Company's proprietary platform integrates diverse biomedical datasets to generate actionable insights for therapeutic development and clinical advancement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review Lunai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

