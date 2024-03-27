Lunar Economy Industry Research Report 2023: Ecosystem, Investment Landscape, Country-level Analysis, Sustainability Impact

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lunar Economy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, there is a renewed interest in space exploration, particularly a resurgence in the race to the moon. Key nations like the United States and China are investing billions into lunar missions with the aim of establishing sustainable human habitation on the lunar surface. NASA's Artemis program exemplifies this commitment.

This renewed focus on the moon has created a burgeoning market for enabling technology, infrastructure, and services, presenting significant business opportunities. Given the early stages of development, the publisher has not yet determined a market size or growth rate, reflecting the nascent nature of the lunar economy.

The study delves into the emerging lunar economy, examining its value chain, ecosystem, and initiatives undertaken by various spacefaring nations. It also analyzes the current investment landscape and discusses the impact of the lunar economy on sustainability. Additionally, the study identifies market drivers and restraints while highlighting three top growth opportunities for the near and long term.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: ISRU Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Lunar Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Enabling Logistics

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lunar Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Lunar Economy Value Chain

Lunar Ecosystem

Investment Landscape

Lunar Economy - Country-level Analysis

Lunar Economy - Sustainability Impact

