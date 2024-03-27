Lunar Economy Industry Research Report 2023: Ecosystem, Investment Landscape, Country-level Analysis, Sustainability Impact

27 Mar, 2024, 18:45 ET
Globally, there is a renewed interest in space exploration, particularly a resurgence in the race to the moon. Key nations like the United States and China are investing billions into lunar missions with the aim of establishing sustainable human habitation on the lunar surface. NASA's Artemis program exemplifies this commitment.
This renewed focus on the moon has created a burgeoning market for enabling technology, infrastructure, and services, presenting significant business opportunities. Given the early stages of development, the publisher has not yet determined a market size or growth rate, reflecting the nascent nature of the lunar economy.
The study delves into the emerging lunar economy, examining its value chain, ecosystem, and initiatives undertaken by various spacefaring nations. It also analyzes the current investment landscape and discusses the impact of the lunar economy on sustainability. Additionally, the study identifies market drivers and restraints while highlighting three top growth opportunities for the near and long term.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: ISRU Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Lunar Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 3: Enabling Logistics
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lunar Economy
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Lunar Economy Value Chain
- Lunar Ecosystem
- Investment Landscape
- Lunar Economy - Country-level Analysis
- Lunar Economy - Sustainability Impact
