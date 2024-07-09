Lunazul Tequila Launches New Campaign "Look to Luna"

The new "Look to Luna" campaign will be backed by a significant media buy on connected TV, programmatic and social media advertising and fresh, exciting offerings for the on and off premise. Ads will run worldwide on ESPN, HULU, HBO Max, and Disney+ among others. The exquisitely shot ad features Lunazul Blanco enjoyed by consumers - both neat and in a variety of cocktails. The handcrafted nature of Lunazul shines through with imagery highlighting the tequileros who hand-harvest each blue weber agave. The ad campaign was produced in partnership with agency Method1.

To kick off the new campaign, Lunazul hosted a "Treat & Retreat" 3-day experience for a diverse group of 10 VIP macro and micro influencers at Cedar Lake Estates in upstate New York in early June. While on-site, guests were treated to chef-prepared meals (with perfectly paired Lunazul cocktails), a relaxing candle making class, a hands-on mixology workshop, and free time sprinkled in where they could enjoy the resort's amenities. Each influencer left the retreat with a greater knowledge of Lunazul's great heritage and exceptional quality. To continue the momentum, Lunazul is thrilled to partner with Emmy-award winning talk show host, and Grammy-award winning singer Kelly Clarkson for a feature on her incredibly popular daytime show. The Kelly Clarkson show will showcase Lunazul in segments beginning this October.

"In an ever-growing tequila market, Lunazul resonates with consumers searching for the best quality tequila at an approachable price," said Lunazul Senior Brand Manager Brittany Wenig. "Our message of 'finer doesn't come with fanfare' reflects our belief that Lunazul stands above others based on its history, heritage, and hand-crafted nature plus the expert-level knowledge and talent of our distillery team. Lunazul rests on its own laurels because tradition outshines trends."

Lunazul's story began with Francisco Beckmann Senior — a seventh generation descendent of the Beckmann family — the oldest dynasty of tequila producers. Born from a long line of Master Tequileros with a deep reverence for agave, Francisco established Tierra de Agaves in 1992, after selling his stake in the family business. He kept his shares of the agave fields to create a premium tequila made with only the highest integrity, quality, and approachability. Instilling his love for his craft into his family, he passed along the tradition to his son, Jorge Beckmann, who became president of Tierra de Agaves in 2005. Since 2007, Master Tequilero Francisco Quijano has been a dutiful caretaker of Lunazul. He personally tastes every batch of tequila to ensure the unparalleled consistency the brand is known for. Under his supervision, the brand has flourished – reaching the 1.5 million case mark in early 2024.

At the heart of Lunazul's unique brand commitments are critical sustainability practices that are visible in every step of the production process on site in Tierra de Agaves, Mexico. A significant part of the brand's sustainable footprint incorporates three key areas that include: agave fiber composting, solar power, and wastewater reclamation. In the area of composting, the distillery's focus on regenerative agriculture is enriching the soil with natural nutrients and bolstering the fertility of the fields. With concerted efforts, the Tierra de Agaves distillery is working towards transforming the distillery to operate entirely on solar power, which can reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape. Lastly, Tierra de Agaves is one of only a few distilleries that features a state-of-the-art water treatment plant where wastewater, a by-product of the tequila distillation process, is cleaned, filtered, and returned to irrigate the agave fields. It's yet another way the brand is committed to environmental responsibility.

About Lunazul Tequila: Hand-harvested and estate bottled in the heart of agave country, the award-winning Lunazul tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber agave and backed by hundreds of years of tradition. Lunazul is a backed by industry heritage and a flavor profile that has been perfected and maintained by our Master Tequilero Franciso Quijano with no additives. The agave is slow cooked and fermented with our proprietary yeast strain that dates back over 250 years. Lunazul is also proud to employ sustainable waste practices throughout its production process. Each bottle of Lunazul Tequila reflects the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico, capturing the spirit of Latin culture in every sip. Lunazul expressions include Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Primero-Cristalino, and Primero-Humoso. For more information about the brand visit lunazultequila.com and follow on social media @lunazultequila.

