Lung Association Launches Healthy and Efficient Homes Project to Promote Healthy Indoor Air Quality

News provided by

American Lung Association

15 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, so indoor air quality is critical to the health of families. Through the new Healthy and Efficient Homes campaign, the American Lung Association is promoting short- and long-term solutions to improve indoor air quality.

"Indoor air quality" refers to the quality of the air in a home, school, office or other indoor environment. In indoor environments, the levels of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than outdoor concentrations. Cleaning products, mold and moisture, pests and even the appliances that people use, can all impact air quality.

According to a comprehensive review of existing research, using appliances that burn methane (also known as "natural") gas, wood, propane, and heating oil can release toxic pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, benzene and carbon monoxide in homes. The science also found that the pollutants from these appliances increase the risk of breathing problems, asthma attacks, respiratory infections and other health harms – especially in children and older adults. Appliances that use gas, wood, propane and heating oil also contribute to outdoor air pollution and contribute to climate change.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are working from home, which has increased the focus on home indoor air quality. Fortunately, families can take simple steps to protect themselves from indoor air pollution, including ensuring they have a carbon monoxide detector, avoiding unnecessary wood burning in their home and using a vent hood or opening a window when cooking," said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO for the American Lung Association.

The Lung Association recommends additional solutions to improve indoor air quality, including increasing the efficiency of new appliances, creating incentive programs to help people who choose to update their appliances and supporting local actions to prioritize the use of electric appliances for new buildings. With these options, no one will be forced to replace their fuel-burning appliances. Instead, local, state and federal agencies will work together to make it easier for people to install modern electric appliances if they choose to.

Learn more and get involved at Lung.org/Healthy-Efficient-Homes. For additional information about how to improve your indoor air quality, visit Lung.org/Clean-Air.

About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events. 

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601
1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004
1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association 
P: 312-940-7001E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association

Also from this source

Driving to Clean Air: New Report Reveals that a Move to Zero-Emission Cars Would Save Nearly 90,000 Lives

One Million People Complete Lifesaving Quiz for Lung Cancer Screening

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.