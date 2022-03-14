Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces 2022 Requests for Proposals

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announced today that its 2022 funding mechanisms are now open for submission.

In addition to its long-standing request for Pilot Grant proposals, LCRF has added three new grant tracks in 2022 aimed at furthering its commitment to funding investigators who are dedicated to finding solutions to the most pressing issues in lung cancer, including: early detection, gaining an understanding of and finding new approaches to treat specific molecular subsets of lung cancer and addressing inequities in the careers of investigators from underrepresented groups in cancer research.

"We are pleased to be announcing this year's Requests for Proposals," said Katerina Politi, Ph.D., Chair of LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board, Cancer Biologist and Associate Professor at Yale's School of Medicine. "LCRF's unwavering commitment to funding projects that explore novel approaches to treatment, tackle disparities, increase the diversity of the lung cancer research workforce and support science that seeks solutions to lung cancer's most vexing questions is reflected in the grant mechanisms this year. I look forward to the innovative proposals that will come to LCRF for review."

LCRF's Research Grant on Early Detection and Pre-Neoplasia in Lung Cancer is focused on identifying, characterizing, and developing approaches that will detect lung cancer at the earliest stages. Given the significance and need for early detection of lung cancer and advancements in screening, LCRF has launched this funding mechanism to support research projects that facilitate or advance the understanding and characterization of pre-neoplasia or approaches for early detection, in non-small cell and small cell lung cancer.

The 2022 LCRF Research Grants on Oncogenic Drivers in Lung Cancer is a new funding mechanism to support projects that focus on characterizing, identifying, treating, overcoming, or preventing resistance to therapies in tumors harboring alterations in oncogenic drivers in non-small cell lung cancer cells, tissues, mouse models or patient tumors. These projects are led and funded in partnership with the patient advocacy groups EGFR Resisters, KRAS Kickers and MET Crusaders. This mechanism will address important issues faced by patients whose tumors have these specific oncogenic driver mutations, with the aim to increase survivorship.

The newly launched LCRF Minority Career Development Award (CDA) for Lung Cancer is a two-year career development award intended to support early-stage scientists from underrepresented groups working in lung cancer and working in diverse areas of research including basic, clinical, translational, disparities, and social determinants of health research. The objective of this award is to increase the number of highly skilled and trained researchers from groups that are historically underrepresented in academia, medicine, and leadership in lung cancer research. This program aims to increase representation of investigators from underrepresented groups in lung cancer research.

Each of these funding mechanisms will award $150,000 over two years for selected projects, and all mechanisms except the LCRF Minority Career Development Award will be reviewed through a two-step process: Letters of Intent will be accepted until midnight on April 30, 2022; if selected, investigators will then be chosen to submit full proposals following a rigorous review. The LCRF Minority Career Development Award will require full proposal submission and that deadline is midnight, May 27, 2022. More details about each of the Requests for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/Funding.

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information about the LCRF grant program and funding opportunities, visit lcrf.org/research.

