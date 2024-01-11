Lung Cancer Research Foundation Announces 2024 Requests for Proposals

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) announced that its 2024 funding mechanisms are now open for submission.

LCRF's four core funding mechanisms are aimed at furthering its commitment to funding investigators who are dedicated to finding solutions to the most pressing issues in lung cancer, including: early detection, gaining new insights into lung cancer biology, understanding mechanisms of and finding new approaches to overcome and/or prevent drug resistance, and uncovering novel and innovative approaches to the treatment of lung cancer. The organization also aims to address inequities in the careers of investigators from underrepresented groups in cancer research.

"It is always exciting to announce LCRF's Requests for Proposals," said Katerina Politi, PhD, Chair of LCRF's Scientific Advisory Board, Cancer Biologist and Professor at Yale's School of Medicine. "Each year, LCRF funds innovative new ideas to understand treatment resistance, tackle disparities, increase the diversity of the lung cancer research workforce and support science that seeks solutions to lung cancer's many complexities. The LCRF Scientific Advisory Board looks forward to reviewing the many novel applications we will receive through this process."

"The responses LCRF receives each year from these talented investigators is remarkable," said Colleen Conner Ziegler, lung cancer survivor and LCRF board chair. "Each new grant cycle brings more hope for innovative solutions that will impact patients in a meaningful way. The only thing more exciting than this is the actual awarding of the grants!"

The LCRF Leading Edge Research Grant, previously known as the LCRF Pilot Grant, seeks to fund innovative projects across the full spectrum of basic, translational, clinical, epidemiological, health services, early detection, disparities, and social determinants of health research. This funding mechanism seeks novel ideas, approaches, methods, and techniques that promise to have a profound impact on lung cancer patients and their treatment teams.

LCRF's Research Grant on Early Detection and Pre-Neoplasia in Lung Cancer is focused on identifying, characterizing, and developing approaches that will detect lung cancer at the earliest stages. Given the significance and need for early detection of lung cancer and advancements in screening, this funding mechanism aims to support research projects that facilitate or advance the understanding and characterization of pre-neoplasia or approaches for early detection, in non-small cell and small cell lung cancer.

The LCRF Research Grant on Understanding Resistance in Lung Cancer will focus on understanding resistance and support research projects with an emphasis on characterizing, identifying, treating, overcoming, or preventing resistance to therapies in lung tumor cells, tissues, mouse models, or patients. This mechanism will address important mechanistic questions and developmental therapeutics across the care continuum and have the potential to increase survivorship.

LCRF's Minority Career Development Award (CDA) for Lung Cancer is a two-year career development award intended to support early-stage scientists from underrepresented groups working in lung cancer in diverse areas of research including basic, clinical, translational, disparities, and social determinants of health research. The objective of this award is to increase the number of highly skilled and trained researchers from groups that are historically underrepresented in academia, medicine, and leadership in lung cancer research. This program aims to increase representation of investigators from these groups in lung cancer research.

Each of these funding mechanisms will award $150,000 over two years for selected projects, and all mechanisms will be reviewed through a two-step process: Letters of Intent will be accepted until midnight on March 4, 2024; if selected, investigators will then be chosen to submit full proposals following a rigorous scientific review. More details about each of the Requests for Proposal, along with eligibility, requirements, and deadlines can be found at LCRF.org/Funding.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) 

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 416 research grants, totaling nearly $43 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information about the LCRF grant program and funding opportunities, visit LCRF.org/research.

News Releases in Similar Topics

