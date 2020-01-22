Lung Cancer Research Foundation Unveils Redesign Of Its Website

LCRF is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 370 research grants totaling nearly $34 million, the highest amount provided by an organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research.

The organization's website rebuild was spearheaded by Speak Creative, a Tennessee-based digital agency. The site unifies LCRF's quality content with the viewer, the lung cancer community, in mind. The homepage of the site contains three specific journeys— lung cancer patient/caregiver, lung cancer researcher and supporter/advocate—to help visitors navigate and easily obtain the information they are looking for.

"We are so proud and excited to debut our redesigned website," said Dennis P. Chillemi, Executive Director, LCRF. "We hope that the new design will make for a more enjoyable user experience. Our goal is to make sure that visitors can easily find the information they are looking for, whether it's information on the current research we are funding, the latest FDA approvals, making a donation or registering for an upcoming lung cancer community event."

LCRF's website will be updated regularly with new content including the latest lung cancer treatment advances, upcoming events and educational workshops, and updates on LCRF's Scientific Grant Program and LCRF-funded investigators. Viewers can visit the new site and explore LCRF's content by visiting www.lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation®

