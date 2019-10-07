LUNGevity and Savor Health® Partner to Bring Ina®, Your Personal "Intelligent Nutrition Assistant," to Lung Cancer Patients

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's premier lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with Savor Health to bring Ina® – Your Personal Intelligent Nutrition Assistant – to those affected by lung cancer. Ina® is a knowledge-based personalized nutrition technology expert platform for people with cancer.

Ina® helps people with cancer eat healthy and stay well nourished throughout their treatment and beyond. People with cancer and their caregivers can communicate with the chatbot 24/7 to receive personalized, clinically appropriate, "on demand" nutrition support and guidance. Ina®'s knowledge and advice is based on scientific evidence and the training of oncology-credentialed registered dietitians, nurses, and doctors who are experts in the needs of cancer patients. Ina® is HIPAA compliant, safe, and secure.

The nutritional needs of people with cancer vary from person to person, and not all patients have access to a registered dietitian who specializes in oncology nutrition. LUNGevity hopes that Ina® can perform this role, giving people with cancer and their caregivers access to supportive care.

"LUNGevity is excited to be the only lung cancer organization to offer this new service that will provide tailored nutrition guidance and advice to our patients," said Katie Brown, Vice President of Support and Survivorship at LUNGevity. "When you are navigating a lung cancer diagnosis, nutrition can be an important part of your journey. Eating a well-balanced diet before, during, and after treatment can help you feel better, maintain your strength, and speed your recovery. It's important that our community has the tools, such as recipes and nutrition tips, to help them succeed during treatment and beyond."

LUNGevity offers the largest online network of support and in-person survivorship programs for all people affected by lung cancer. We are proud to add this nutrition-focused resource to our offerings, helping people live well with lung cancer.

To learn more and give Ina® a try yourself, visit www.LUNGevity.org/ina.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org .

About Savor Health®

Savor Health® is a digital health company that provides evidence-based, personalized, and clinically appropriate nutrition guidance and support to cancer patients and caregivers 24/7 "on demand" via SMS text messaging. Savor Health® was created to provide personalized nutrition support and guidance to cancer patients and their caregivers in order to prevent, mitigate, or manage the nutritional issues present in 90% of cancer patients at time of diagnosis. Research shows that nutrition support and maintaining nutritional health during cancer treatment improves clinical and quality of life outcomes, increases treatment adherence, reduces costly ER visits and inpatient admissions, and empowers patients with independence and peace of mind.

About Lung Cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

