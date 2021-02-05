LUNGevity Foundation Issues Request for Applications for 2021 Career Development Awards in Lung Cancer Translational Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its long-term programmatic commitment to support the next generation of lung cancer researchers, LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, has issued a Request for Applications (RFA) for Career Development Awards. The RFA, to be granted in 2021, is available on the LUNGevity website at LUNGevity.org/apply-for-award and the proposalCENTRAL website at proposalcentral.com.

LUNGevity's Career Development Award (CDA) program was created to support future research leaders who will keep the field of lung cancer research vibrant with new ideas. Research funded in 2021 is expected to have a direct impact on the early detection of lung cancer and/or individualized lung cancer treatment, including through targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

If selected, CDA recipients may receive a maximum of $100,000 per year for a possible period of three years and will participate as non-voting members of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board for the duration of the award.

"The Career Development Award program has offered past recipients the ability to develop their own independent and impactful lung cancer research programs. Several of our investigators are now mentoring the next generation of CDAs," said Dr. Charles Rudin, professor and chief, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Thoracic Oncology Service, and chair of LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board.

To be eligible, applicants must be within the first five years of their initial faculty appointment. The Career Development Awards are mentored awards, and a mentoring plan is part of the required submission.

"For almost ten years, our CDA program has fostered innovative research that has made an impact for those living with lung cancer. We're thrilled for the opportunity to review another round of proposals from the next generation of lung cancer researchers," noted Dr. Upal Basu Roy, LUNGevity's executive director of research.

Since 2002, LUNGevity-funded scientific research projects have totaled more than $24 million, representing an investment in 133 projects at 59 institutions across 23 states. Furthermore, since the inception of the CDA program in 2012, LUNGevity has supported 29 researchers, who have generated 75 publications.

Letters of intent for the Career Development Award must be submitted by February 24, 2021.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, and support and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 21% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

