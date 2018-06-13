LUNGevity Foundation Kicks Off New Marketing Campaign to Raise Awareness of the Impact of Lung Cancer

"Our goal with the 234 campaign is to educate the general public about the significant incidence and impact of lung cancer," said Andrea Ferris, President of LUNGevity Foundation. "We are looking to motivate people to take action and engage others in our effort to drive change."

One in 16 Americans will have a lung cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Nearly 65% of new diagnoses are in nonsmokers, most often found late when the disease is stage 3 or 4 and more difficult to treat. Just a few years ago, late-stage patients had few treatment options. Today, due to accelerated advancements in research, this is changing, and many late-stage patients are living longer and better lives. We need to continue to accelerate investments in research to save lives.

The campaign will run through July as part of LUNGevity's ongoing efforts to engage new audiences to improve public health. The video may be viewed on the homepage of our website at www.LUNGevity.org.

About Lung Cancer:

1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 234,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

60 - 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer kills more people than the next three cancers (colorectal, breast, and pancreatic) combined

Only 18% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance for 5-year survival improves dramatically

About LUNGevity Foundation:

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, please visit www.LUNGevity.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lungevity-foundation-kicks-off-new-marketing-campaign-to-raise-awareness-of-the-impact-of-lung-cancer-300665203.html

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lungevity.org

