LUNGevity Foundation Launches "Find Your Lung Cancer Community" Public Service and Social Media Campaign During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

People living with lung cancer and their caregivers share the importance of finding your community to live better with lung cancer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is kicking off Lung Cancer Awareness Month with the launch of its Find Your Lung Cancer Community public service campaign. This moving campaign features lung cancer survivors and their caregivers, sharing their stories about how finding others living with a lung cancer diagnosis brought them hope, empowerment, and friendship.

LUNGevity Foundation’s educational campaign encourages those affected by lung cancer to find a community to fit their needs. Find support, information, and connection to live better with the disease.

Find Your Lung Cancer Community follows a series of social media-driven educational campaigns of the previous five years. This year's campaign illustrates that finding one's lung cancer community can help overcome the anxiety and loneliness of this diagnosis, which is a key aspect of living well with the disease. Long and short-form videos offer a variety of ways to connect with others, including one-on-one mentoring, virtual meetups, and online groups, so that everyone can find the group that best meets their personal needs. Each community can offer information, support, and understanding of the challenges of living with lung cancer.

"While a lung cancer diagnosis can be especially isolating," notes Ann Fish-Steagall, BSN, RN, Senior Vice President of Patient Services. "It is important to know that you are not alone. LUNGevity and other groups can provide connections to people who are going through a similar journey. Family members and friends can be a great support, but only a fellow survivor or caregiver knows what it's like to deal with this diagnosis. Whether it's an online community, patient group, or mentor, LUNGevity can help you find the community that is right for you."

Find Your Lung Cancer Community showcases survivors and caregivers whose connections made through their personal lung cancer community have been transformative. The campaign will use paid and organic social media to share this message of encouragement and drive viewers to the LUNGevity Lung Cancer Patient Gateways, where they can find a variety of organizational and outside groups, online communities, and meetups tailored to their type of lung cancer.

The Find Your Lung Cancer Community campaign is supported by Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Exact Sciences.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 17 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 236,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined. Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

