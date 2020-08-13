LUNGevity Foundation Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Barksdale as New Director of Regulatory Affairs & Scientific Policy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's premier lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, welcomes Elizabeth (Libby) Barksdale, PhD, as its new Director of Regulatory Affairs and Scientific Policy.

In her new role, Dr. Barksdale will guide the development and execution of LUNGevity's regulatory affairs as well as the organization's Scientific and Clinical Roundtable Initiative. She will also offer both research and scientific content for LUNGevity's policy outreach while representing the organization with key audiences, such as associations, coalitions, regulators, industry leaders, and legislators.

Most recently, Dr. Barksdale served as the Assistant Director for Regulatory Science and Policy at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), where she led efforts aimed at increasing understanding of the regulatory ecosystem and enhancing the development of oncology products. Before joining the AACR, she was with the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), where she focused on policies related to clinical research and biomedical research training.

"We are truly excited that Dr. Barksdale is bringing her passion for scientific policy to our foundation," explained LUNGevity President and CEO Andrea Ferris. "Her extensive body of work in the field of oncology is well regarded among her peers in the biomedical research community. We know that under Libby's guidance, we will continue to provide much-needed regulatory advocacy for lung cancer research."

Dr. Barksdale received her BS in biology from Hope College and a PhD in molecular medicine from The George Washington University. She sought out experiences in science policy while conducting postdoctoral research at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 228,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lungevity.org

