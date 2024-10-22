LUNGevity Launches "Anyone with Lungs Can Get Lung Cancer(SM)" Campaign for Lung Cancer Awareness Month 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, during Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM), LUNGevity Foundation is leading a month-long campaign titled "Anyone with Lungs Can Get Lung CancerSM" to bring attention to the critical need for lung cancer awareness, screening, and treatments available to those living with lung cancer. LUNGevity is launching a sustained effort to mobilize advocates, emphasizing that anyone, regardless of their background or smoking history, can be at risk for lung cancer.

With lung cancer continuing to be the number one cancer killer in the US, this awareness campaign is set to maximize public reach and inspire action at every level.

Key components of the "Anyone with Lungs Can Get Lung CancerSM" campaign include:

Throughout November, LUNGevity will release educational content to debunk myths surrounding lung cancer, emphasize risk factors, and highlight the impact of research advances. These facts will be widely shared across digital and social media platforms. Community Events: November will feature virtual and in-person events nationwide, including Breathe Deep TOGETHER lung health resource fairs and community walks in Boston , DC, and NYC on October 26 , participation in National Lung Cancer Screening Day ( November 9 ), Facebook Live informative sessions, and more, all aimed to inspire community action and raise awareness.

LUNGevity has launched a special online store, offering campaign-themed merchandise such as t-shirts, hats, and more. Supporters are encouraged to wear their gear to further promote the cause and spark conversations about lung cancer. Visit www.lungevity.org/AwarenessCollection to purchase. Call to Action: The campaign will mobilize the public, urging individuals not only to get screened but also to share personal experiences with lung cancer, advocate for more research funding, and encourage those who are at risk to get screened.

"Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a powerful reminder that, together, we have the ability to change the course of this disease," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "By raising awareness, promoting lifesaving screenings, and sharing the latest advances in treatment, we can empower individuals, families, and communities to take bold action. Every conversation, every screening, and every step forward brings us closer to a future where surviving lung cancer becomes the expectation and not the exception."

LUNGevity Foundation extends its gratitude to the generous sponsors who help make this campaign possible: Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi-Sankyo, and Genentech. Their support drives critical awareness and meaningful change in the lung cancer community.

This awareness campaign will run throughout November, and LUNGevity calls on all individuals, families, and organizations to get involved. Join us as we take action together, working to transform the future of lung cancer.

For more information, visit www.lungevity.org/LCAM and follow the campaign on social media by using hashtags #AnyoneWithLungs and #LCAM.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field. Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization. Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US

About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 234,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or who formerly smoked.

Lung cancer causes more deaths than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only 25% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

