LUNGevity Launches New Social Media Campaign #ChangeLungCancer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, announces the launch of the #ChangeLungCancer social media campaign. LUNGevity is proud to provide a new way for lung cancer advocates to get involved this November during Lung Cancer Awareness Month through this social media campaign.

The campaign will raise awareness of lung cancer and help inspire others to help drive change through a variety of downloadable signs with powerful messages. Participants simply take a selfie holding one of several #ChangeLungCancer signs and share it on social media with their personal reason for changing lung cancer.

"Each year during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we try to equip individuals with the tools they need to help spread awareness about lung cancer," Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity, said. "We know our community is very active on social media, and we are incredibly excited about the potential to raise awareness and drive change through this new vehicle. Together we can have the greatest impact on this disease."

Follow LUNGevity on social media to see stories of the #ChangeLungCancer campaign participants. Among them are patients/survivors, including members of ALK Positive, EGFR Resisters, and RET Renegades; doctors, including Raja Flores from Mount Sinai and Drew Moghanaki from Atlanta VA Medical Center and Emory Winship Cancer Institute; and researchers, including the members of LUNGevity's newest class of Career Development Awardees, among others.

Choose your favorite sign and download it at www.LUNGevity.org/LCAMsigns.

Throughout November, LUNGevity provides many ways to get involved for Lung Cancer Awareness Month. LUNGevity believes strongly that everyone can drive progress and change for people affected by the disease, and invites its constituents to get involved, whether through social media advocacy, distributing educational materials, attending a Breathe Deep event, or organizing events and activities to raise funds and awareness.

Learn more about how to get involved at www.LUNGevity.org/LCAM.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org .

About Lung Cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 228,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

