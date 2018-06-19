LUNGevity Takes Step Forward in Clinical Trial Eligibility Reform for Lung Cancer Patients

Previously, the exclusions in eligibility criteria for clinical trials prevented as many as 50% of lung cancer patients from participating as part of trials. The Foundation's recommendations, which include expanding criteria around brain metastases, history of previous malignancies, and reduced performance status, intend to enable more lung cancer patients to have access to innovative therapies.

"As a Foundation, we have been working with multiple stakeholders to create clinical trials that are effective and accessible to more patients," Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity, says. "New options in lung cancer treatment are evolving rapidly, and patients need to be able to access them. The publication is a big step toward our goal of expanding clinical trial eligibility, and one that can potentially benefit a lot of lung cancer patients."

LUNGevity works to improve access to care, particularly by addressing regulatory issues and barriers to participation in clinical research. The multi-stakeholder LUNGevity Scientific and Clinical Roundtable initiative, which includes the Expanded Eligibility work group, endeavors to identify and prioritize opportunities to streamline clinical trials and make them more accessible to patients.

Clinical trials are a critical resource for the discovery of new tools to prevent, diagnose, and treat lung cancer in its various forms. Recent scientific and drug-development advances have created new opportunities and complexities in today's lung cancer treatment and research paradigm. LUNGevity will continue to advocate for clinical trial reform and for patient access to all emerging opportunities in new targeted agents, immunotherapies, and combination approaches.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education for patients and caregivers. LUNGevity's goals are three-fold: (1) accelerate research to patients, (2) empower patients to be active participants in their treatment decisions, and (3) remove barriers that patients face in accessing the right treatments.

LUNGevity Foundation is firmly committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of people with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as by providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease. LUNGevity's comprehensive resources include a medically vetted website, a toll-free HELPLine in partnership with CancerCare®, a unique Lung Cancer Navigator app, peer-to-peer mentoring for patients and caregivers (LUNGevity LifeLine), and survivorship conferences. LUNGevity also helps patients find and navigate clinical trials through our Clinical Trial Finder tool, a Clinical Trial Ambassador program, and participation with EmergingMed.

Our vision is a world where no one dies of lung cancer. For more information about LUNGevity Foundation, a four-star Charity Navigator organization, please visit www.LUNGevity.org.

About Lung Cancer in the U.S.

About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime

More than 234,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined

Only 19% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lungevity-takes-step-forward-in-clinical-trial-eligibility-reform-for-lung-cancer-patients-300668746.html

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

http://www.lungevity.org

