Lunit Showcases AI-Powered Cancer Ecosystem at APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy and World Bio Summit 2025

Lunit highlights global leadership in cancer AI alongside world health experts with dedicated APEC HLMHE session and WBS 2025 Leaders' Dialogue

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced its participation in two major global health gatherings taking place in Seoul this week: the 15th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy (APEC HLMHE) and the World Bio Summit 2025 (WBS 2025).

Lunit CEO Brandon Suh delivers a keynote presentation during the APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy (HLMHE) in Seoul on September 16, 2025, highlighting the role of AI in transforming cancer care. (Photo courtesy of Lunit)

Lunit was the only company from Korea invited to lead a dedicated session at APEC HLMHE, held September 15-16 at Shilla Hotel Seoul, underscoring its role as a recognized global leader in AI-powered solutions that cover the entire cancer care continuum. The session on September 16 drew an audience of more than 300 policymakers, healthcare leaders, and industry experts.

During the session, Lunit CEO Brandon Suh, together with senior executives and research leaders, outlined how AI is transforming cancer screening and treatment across APEC member economies. Key themes included:

Korea's AI leadership : government reimbursement approval, large-scale clinical adoption at more than 7,000 sites worldwide, and validation by the National Cancer Center.

: government reimbursement approval, large-scale clinical adoption at more than 7,000 sites worldwide, and validation by the National Cancer Center. Global case studies : how AI is enabling cancer screening in Southeast Asia , Australia , and Singapore , supporting health equity and cost-effective care delivery.

: how AI is enabling cancer screening in , , and , supporting health equity and cost-effective care delivery. Future vision: advancing multimodal AI that integrates imaging, genomics, and clinical data to drive precision medicine, and proposing new APEC-level collaborations such as shared data infrastructure and cross-border training.

On September 17, Suh will also serve as moderator of the WBS 2025 Leaders' Dialogue at the opening ceremony, bringing together senior figures such as Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid, and other international healthcare leaders.

In addition, Lunit is showcasing its AI portfolio throughout both events with an on-site booth, offering demonstrations of its flagship solutions in cancer screening and AI pathology.

"AI is no longer a future vision—it is delivering tangible impact for patients and across healthcare systems today," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "By collaborating with governments, multilateral organizations, and research institutions, we aim to ensure that the benefits of AI-powered cancer care reach every corner of the world."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a global leader in AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. With a mission to conquer cancer through AI, Lunit develops AI-powered solutions for medical imaging and biomarker analysis to enable precise diagnosis and personalized treatment. Lunit's FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite supports cancer screening at over 7,000 medical institutions in more than 65 countries, while Lunit SCOPE is used in research partnerships with global pharma giants focused on biomarker development and companion diagnostics. Lunit clinical studies have been featured in top-tier journals—including The Lancet Digital Health and Journal of Clinical Oncology—and presented at major conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io.

