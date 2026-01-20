Lunit to Participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 as an Associate Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and precision oncology, will participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, as an Associate Partner. The meeting will take place from January 19 to 23 under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue.

This marks Lunit's fourth consecutive participation in the World Economic Forum, reflecting the company's sustained engagement with global stakeholders on the responsible development and deployment of AI in healthcare. Lunit first joined the Forum in 2020 as a Technology Pioneer, followed by attendance as a Global Innovator in 2023. In 2024, the company became the first medical AI company worldwide to participate in the Annual Meeting as an Associate Partner.

The Annual Meeting convenes leaders from across sectors to exchange perspectives on global challenges, with particular focus on the responsible deployment of emerging technologies, including AI.

At Davos 2026, Lunit plans to engage in discussions with leaders from business, government, civil society and the scientific community, focusing on how AI can be applied responsibly to address global healthcare challenges. Through a series of bilateral meetings and informal dialogues, the company aims to exchange perspectives on the role of AI in improving cancer detection, supporting clinical decision-making and strengthening healthcare systems amid growing technological and geopolitical complexity.

Lunit's participation aligns with its broader commitment to advancing AI in a manner that delivers meaningful clinical impact while remaining grounded in ethical and responsible practice. By engaging with global stakeholders at the Annual Meeting, the company seeks to contribute to ongoing conversations on how frontier technologies can help shape the future of healthcare.

"As AI moves from experimentation to real-world deployment in healthcare, the questions we hear from governments, providers and society are becoming more concrete," said Bradon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "At Davos, we are focused on listening to how different stakeholders think about responsibility, evidence and trust, and reflecting those perspectives in how we build and deploy AI."

###

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX: 328130) is a global leader on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our clinically validated solutions span medical imaging, breast health, and biomarker analysis—empowering earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and more precise outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

Lunit offers a comprehensive suite spanning risk prediction and early detection to precision oncology. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite and breast health solutions support cancer screening in thousands of medical institutions worldwide, while the Lunit SCOPE platform is used in research partnership with global pharma and laboratory leaders for biomarker research, and companion diagnostic development.

Trusted by over 10,000 sites in more than 65 countries, Lunit combines deep medical expertise with continuously evolving datasets to deliver measurable impact—for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io/en .

SOURCE Lunit