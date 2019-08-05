Luokung Technology Corp. Announces Closing of the Securities Purchase Agreement with Honbridge Holdings Limited

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (Nasdaq: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced it has received the $6 million payment for the 2nd tranche of 1,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement signed with Honbridge Holdings Limited on January 16, 2019.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed the effectiveness of the Company's registration statement, which includes 1 million ordinary shares the Company will issue to Hongbridge Holding Limited within three days after receives subsequent payment.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. The core brands of the Company are "Luokuang" and "SuperEngine". "Luokuang" is a mobile application to provide B2C services and "SuperEngine" provides B2B and B2G services in connection with Spatial-Temporal big data. The Company's mobile application LuoKuang, provides location- based interaction services for users based on the world's first non-slicing, full-vector and full-function mobile internet map, it also provides SDK and API embedded services to LBS mobile internet developers based on its full-vector and non-slicing mobile internet map. The Company provides completed DaaS, SaaS and PaaS services in relation to spatial-temporal big data internet and internet of things relying on its proprietary patented spatial-temporal cloud indexing technology, in fields including but not limited to HD Map, 3D Map, Internet Application Map, Satellite Remote Sensing Data and Real-time trajectory. For more information please go to http://www.luokung.com.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

CONTACT:

The Company:

Mr. Jay Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +86-10-5327-4727

Email: ir@luokung.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PureRock Communications Limited

Email: luokung@pure-rock.com

SOURCE Luokung Technology Corp.

