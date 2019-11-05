Luokung will jointly cooperate with Tencent and KDFlink to build the Industrial IoT Intelligent Cloud

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Tencent Cloud") and Beijing KDFlink Technology Group Limited (hereinafter referred to as "KDFlink"), jointly cooperating to build a world leading application platform called "Spatial-Temporal Ultra Brain" in terms of industrial internet based on the Tencent Industrial Cloud.

"Spatial-Temporal Ultra Brain" platform will integrate the IaaS of Tencent Industrial Cloud, along with PaaS of Luokung Technology spatial-temporal big-data platform and SaaS of KDFlink industrial IOT. Tencent Industrial Cloud provides not only the infrastructure of computing power, storage, communication IaaS service, etc., but also continuous technical support services including but not limited to big data, network security with its own advantages. Luokung Technology provides the spatial-temporal big-data processing technology in the management, fusion and logical computing, as well as the completed spatial-temporal PaaS and SaaS services in fields including but not limited to Maps, Satellite Remote Sensing, IOT, and LBS. KDFlink provides applications, solutions and services of SaaS for the business of SCADA, APS, Intelligent manufacturing, WMS, LIMS, OEE , Intelligent industrial analysis, etc. Luokung Technology and KDFlink will become the ecology partners of Tencent's local industrial cloud, putting the SaaS products on the application store of Tencent's local industrial cloud, and fully assist Tencent in promoting the services of Tencent local industrial cloud to the local industrial enterprises.

"Spatial-Temporal Ultra Brain" platform is a vertical extension product based on the industrial IOT field of Luokung Technology. This platform has a large horizontal expansion space in the application of local industrial cloud. In addition, by relying on the cooperation with Tencent industry cloud and KDFlink, "Spatial-Temporal Ultra Brain" will give better access to the local industrial enterprises to provide more efficient intelligent services.

About Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Limited Liability Company

Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Limited Liability Company (hereinafter referred to as "Tencent Cloud") is a subsidiary of Tencent Group. Tencent Cloud focuses on building a public cloud service platform with highest quality and reliability. Based on the technology architecture of Tencent's large scale of internet business and the elaborated internet operation experience, Tencent Cloud offers integrated cloud service capabilities like cloud computing, cloud data, cloud operation for enterprises and developers. And help government agencies and corporations to build flexible and efficient IT structure. The products provided by Tencent Cloud are secure, reliable and easy to use, including TCE enterprise proprietary cloud, global public cloud services, cloud computing services such as cloud servers, cloud storage, cloud database, CDN, domain name resolution (DNSPod), and Tencent cloud intelligent big data platform, data visualization and other big data operation services, etc. Tencent Cloud also provides full-stack solutions that fully meet customer requirements for cloudification in such business scenarios as ecommerce, gaming, finance and media.

About Beijing KDFLink Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Beijing KDFLink Technology Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "KDFLink Technology") is a leading new generation of information technology + industrial Internet leader in China. The company has professionals in technology research and development, intelligent manufacturing and consulting. Its core business includes high-end antenna technology research and development, 5G intelligent manufacturing, 5G social networking, 5G+ industrial Internet, 5G+VR/AR solutions. The company integrates cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data, AI, etc., and develops and builds the "KDFLink Time and Space Super Brain" industrial Internet application platform to serve the R&D, manufacturing, management and sales of industries and enterprises. The whole process of service and the entire industry chain will ultimately realize the intelligent and ecologicalization of the entire value chain.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. The Company's mobile application LuoKuang, provides location- based interaction services for users based on the world's first non-slicing, full-vector and full-function mobile internet map, it also provides SDK and API embedded services to LBS mobile internet developers based on its full-vector and non-slicing mobile internet map. The Company provides completed DaaS, SaaS and PaaS services in relation to spatial-temporal big data internet and internet of things relying on its proprietary patented spatial-temporal cloud indexing technology, in fields including but not limited to HD Map, 3D Map, Internet Application Map, Satellite Remote Sensing Data and Real-time trajectory. For more information please go to http://www.luokung.com.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

