Lupin Collaborates with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and COPD Foundation to Expand Access to Medication for COPD Patients

NAPLES, Italy, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today forged a unique collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs), a pioneer in affordable medicines, and the COPD Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients. This collaboration aims to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD patients in the US.

Lupin's Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, is currently the only generic product available that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects over 15 million adults in the US and ranks as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in countering the disease burden by enhancing access to products for patients in the US.

Spiro Gavaris, President US Generics, Lupin, said, "We believe there is a large unmet need for improved and affordable products for patients in the US. As a leading healthcare organization, we are committed to increasing access for patients, seeking treatment options for respiratory conditions like COPD, with our respiratory portfolio and pipeline. Our collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and the COPD Foundation reflects our intent to provide quality treatment options for patients."

"We are excited to work with Lupin and the COPD Foundation to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Cost Plus Drugs, Lupin and the COPD Foundation all share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

"Accessible and affordable medications are a pathway to a healthier, more empowered life for COPD patients," said Jean Wright, M.D., CEO of the COPD Foundation. "Breathing freely shouldn't come at the cost of financial strain. Having a generic option will ensure that vital treatments remain within reach, allowing patients to prioritize their health."

About COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with COPD, bronchiectasis, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease through initiatives that expand services and speed innovations to make treatment more effective and affordable. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and find a cure. For more information, visit copdfoundation.org, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (www.costplusdrugs.com) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just `as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

About Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited and is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on total prescriptions. Together, all Lupin-owned entities combine to make up the 8th largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue size. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality medications across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s branded pharmaceuticals division, is the provider of products designed to help prevent and manage women's health conditions with serious health consequences.

© 2023 Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Spiriva® and HandiHaler® are registered trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158525/lupin_pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.